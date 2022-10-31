Yesterday condolences for Itaewon tragedy until Prabowo appeals to elite





During Sunday (30/10), various political events were reported by the ANTARA news agency, starting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) expressing his condolences for the victims of the Itaewon tragedy in Prabowo Subianto calling the Indonesian political elite to unite. Here is a summary of yesterday’s political news that is worth listening to this morning: 1. President Jokowi offers his condolences to the victims of the Itaewon tragedy President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) through his official Twitter account @Jokowi expressed his condolences to the victims of the tragedy of the celebration of Halloween, in Itaewon, South Korea (South Korea). After here 2. Prabowo urges the political elite to unite for the good of the nation Gerindra Party DPP Chairman Prabowo Subianto has called on Indonesia’s political elite to unite for the good of the country, as unity is key for Indonesia in the face of various difficulties that arise. After here 3. MPR: The role of the santri has become increasingly visible since the reform era MPR Vice President Jazilul Fawaid said the role of santri in various areas of community life has been increasingly visible since the reform era. After here 4. President of PAN: Ganjar-Ridwan Kamil, the presidential candidate, the merit PAN (Ketum) Chairman Zulkifli Hasan assesses Bogor Mayor Bima Arya’s challenge to Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil to join as presidential candidates and Vice President in the 2022 General Election (election) because both are worthy of numbers with proven experience as a regional leader. After here 5. Ganjar said there was an attempt to compete with Jokowi President’s PDIP content Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle politician who is also Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo said there was an attempt to pit the party against the symbol of the white-nosed bull on the issue of Joko Widodo’s support to become President General of the PDIP in 2024. After here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://id.berita.yahoo.com/kemarin-ucapan-duka-tragedi-itaewon-222956347.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos