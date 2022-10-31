Politics
Chinese Xi Jinping invokes Mao during a visit to Yan’an, the cradle of the communist revolution
by Laurie Chen
Clad in matching navy windbreakers and flanking President Xi Jinping, China’s newly appointed leaders this week made their first group outing to the Communist Party’s holy ground.
Xi’s choice to visit Yanan, a site inextricably linked to Communist China’s founder Mao Zedong, was an important and deliberate indication of the themes of his next five years at the helm, analysts said.
Xi has centralized and personalized power more than any Chinese leader since Mao, culminating in his anointing for a historic third term after the Communist Party Congress (CCP) last weekend.
The new Politburo standing committee he led around the popular red tourist destination on Thursday is made up solely of his loyal allies.
The signal for visiting Yanan is to celebrate a parallel (with Mao) and to tolerate no opposition, wrote Manoj Kewalramani of the Takshashila Institution in Bengaluru, India.
A 16-minute report on the visit on state broadcaster CCTV showed several portraits of Mao, and a report by the official Xinhua news agency mentioned the former leader’s name 14 times.
The itinerary included visits to Maos’ former residence, as well as a hall where a pivotal CCP meeting in 1945 confirmed him as president, apparently showing Xi’s deep interest in the party’s history and influence. on its rhetoric and policies.
But it was also reminiscent of a time when the CCP relied on mass struggle to win a bloody civil war, which observers say has parallels to how Beijing views the current geopolitical climate.
Among the signals Xi seems to be sending are preparation for the hard times ahead and preparation for struggle, analyst Bill Bishop wrote in his Sinocism newsletter.
Xi took the 2012 standing committee to a national rejuvenation expo in Beijing, and the 2017 standing committee to the site of the first CPC congress in Shanghai.
The first trips after each Party Congress seem to be about remembering the original mission, Australian National University Wen-Ti Sung tweeted.
According to state media, Xi vowed on Thursday that his new standing committee would inherit and carry on the fine revolutionary traditions formed by the party during the Yanan period.
Cradle of the revolution
Yanan is revered in Communist Party tradition as the birthplace of the movement.
Nestled in the remote and arid mountains of northwest China, it’s where party members hunkered down after the Long March, a grueling year-long expedition on foot across the country to escape the encirclement by Nationalist troops during the Chinese Civil War.
Tens of thousands of people died along the way, and by the time the survivors reached Yanan they were a severely weakened force.
Mao and his allies, including Xi’s father, lived alongside local peasants in caves as they planned military campaigns.
The CCP’s eventual victory over the Nationalists saw the Yanan period codified as a shining example of the Party’s ability to overcome adversity.
Yanan is also firmly linked to Mao and his consolidation of power.
More than 10,000 people, including intellectuals and artists, were killed in Yanan’s rectification, a massive campaign of brainwashing and purges that established Mao as the undisputed leader.
But on Thursday, Xi said that through the Yanan Rectification Movement, the whole Party had united under the banner of Mao Zedong and achieved unprecedented unity, according to CCTV.
Firm and correct political guidance is the essence of the Yanan Spirit.
One of the hallmarks of Xi’s tenure has been a focus on party discipline, most obviously through a long anti-corruption campaign.
Critics say the drive is a thinly veiled political tool that has eliminated many of its rivals.
Historical legitimacy
Xi tends to see himself as an heir to the revolution, according to sinologist Alfred L. Chan.
In his speeches, he sought to draw a direct line between past and present, using history as a source of legitimacy both for the party and for himself.
On Thursday, for example, he spoke about his personal ties with Yanan.
At the height of the Cultural Revolution, 15-year-old Xi was sent to Liangjiahe Village, where he also slept in caves and was shocked by the harsh manual labor.
He often cites this period as a formative life experience that gave him courage and determination, as well as insight into the lives of ordinary working-class Chinese.
And that’s another way Xi is trying to shape his public persona and life story in the vein of Mao, analysts say.
Xi wants to return to the orthodoxy of communism in China like Mao, said Alfred Wu, an expert on China politics at the National University of Singapore.
