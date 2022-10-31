Fox News host asks Trump to remain silent on Paul Pelosi attack





Fox News host Howard Kurtz called out former President Donald Trump on Sunday for failing to respond to Friday morning’s attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi.

“I’m glad to see actually that many of Nancy Pelosi’s political opponents nevertheless said it was outrageous and expressed their sympathy. Donald Trump, for his part, hasn’t even released a pro forma statement about the attack on Paul Pelosi,” Kurtz said. on his show, Media Buzz.

On Friday, the San Francisco Police Department announced that it had arrested David DePape, 42, in connection with the violent assault on Pelosi. The man, who broke into the couple’s home, allegedly shouted “Where’s Nancy?” before attacking the President’s husband with a hammer. Pelosi was taken to a nearby hospital where he is currently recovering from surgery to repair a fractured skull.

While bipartisan condemnation of the attack poured in from politicians including former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump did not mention the incident, although he did publish multiple times on his Truth Social account since news of the attack broke.

Above, former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on October 22 in Robstown, Texas. Fox News host Howard Kurtz called out Trump on Sunday for not responding to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. Brandon Bell

Kurtz’s comments about the former president come as others also criticized him for not speaking out.

“Donald Trump has been spreading the big lie for 2 years. The violent assault on Paul Pelosi and the assassination attempt on President Pelosi are directly related to this lie. Donald Trump is 100% responsible for this and January 6th. He must be charged and never be allowed to hold office,” filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner tweeted on Friday.

Donald Trump has been spreading The Big Lie for 2 years. The violent assault on Paul Pelosi and the attempted assassination of President Pelosi are directly linked to this lie. Donald Trump is 100% responsible for this and January 6th. He must be charged and never be allowed to perform his duties.

— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 28, 2022

“Trump could come out and clearly condemn the attack on Paul Pelosi. He could say that political violence is unacceptable. It would be good for our country if he did that. 1-6 violence when he thought it might help her again,” wrote former US attorney Joyce Alene.

Trump could come out and clearly condemn the attack on Paul Pelosi. He could say that political violence is unacceptable. It would be a good thing for our country if he did that. But he probably won’t, especially since he reduced the violence 1-6 when he thought it might still help him.

— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 28, 2022

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office for comment.

On Sunday, Kurtz also called Newsmax host Greg Kelly, who tweeted Friday that he was “wondering” if Nancy Pelosi was trying to stage her own mini on Jan. 6. Complete leaving the doors and windows OPEN for the “insurgents” and this Depepe [sic] companion.”

“THIS or she can’t secure her home or office!” he added, according to a report by The Daily Beast. The publication noted that Kelly later deleted the tweet.

Responding to Kelly’s tweet, Kurtz said, “Excuse me? Her husband had surgery for a fractured skull.”

Some Republicans have used the attack on Pelosi to target Democrats over rising crime in the country days before the midterm elections.

“They realize that crime, whether it’s a petty crime where your car is broken into or a violent attack, is because of elected leftists who haven’t enforced the laws “said Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, on Friday. during an appearance on Fox News.

Meanwhile, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, took to Twitter on Friday and blamed President Joe Biden for the country’s crime levels.

“Violence and crime is rampant in Joe Biden’s America. It shouldn’t happen to Paul Pelosi. It shouldn’t happen to innocent Americans. It shouldn’t happen to me. (Smashed six times, violence and threats death every day),” Greene wrote. “Whether in Atlanta, Chicago, NY or San Francisco, we must defund and support the police and end murderous crime nationwide. Pray for Paul Pelosi.”

Violence and crime run rampant in Joe Bidens America. This shouldn’t happen to Paul Pelosi. This should not happen to innocent Americans. This shouldn’t happen to me. (Crushed six times, violence and death threats every day)

1/2

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) October 28, 2022

