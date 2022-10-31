Russia suspends Black Sea Grain Initiative following Ukrainian attack on its warships in Sevastopol port





Russia has ended its collaboration on the wheat agreement, negotiated by the UN and Turkey and expiring on November 21, after the “terrorist attack” carried out in Crimea against the ships of the Black Sea Fleet . This was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry. Following the terrorist act perpetrated by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian ships responsible for ensuring the security of grain corridors, Russia is suspending its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Telegram, which was later picked up by the TASS agency On July 22, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres ratified the agreement for the safe passage of tens of millions of tons of wheat through the Black Sea, blocked for 5 months in the Ukrainian ports due to the war. The agreement had a duration of 3 months and initially concerned wheat and corn stationed in the silos of the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny. The terms of the agreement also provide for a coordination center in Istanbul, from which representatives of Russia, Ukraine and of course Turkey and the UN would monitor the passage of ships on a mine-free route. Kyiv has responded to Moscow’s decision to suspend the wheat deal. “We warned of Russian plans to ruin the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Today, Moscow is using a false pretext to block the grain corridor that guarantees food security for millions of people. I call on all states to call on Russia to stop. play his games with hunger and start respecting his obligations again,Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. Four warships of the Russian Federation’s Black Sea Fleet were reportedly hit in Sevastopol Bay by a Ukrainian drone attack, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Anton Gerashchenko on Telegram. According to unconfirmed data from Russian sources, among the damaged ships is the missile frigate Admiral Makarov. A powerful explosion in the ship’s docking area was captured on video. At the moment, Russian units have completely blocked the entrance to Sevastopol Bay. Aerial and sea drone attack on structures of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet based in Crimea was the most ‘massive’ since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, according to the governor of the Russian administration of the city of Sevastopol . The Russian Defense Ministry said the attack on the port of Sevastopol was prepared with the help of British military specialists. According to Moscow, the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet attacked by Ukrainian drones are those involved in ensuring the security of the “grain corridor”. The United Nations is in contact with the Russian authorities following Russia’s suspension of its participation in the agreement on the export of grain from the Ukrainian Black Sea. “It is imperative that all parties refrain from any action that could jeopardize the wheat initiative, which is a key humanitarian effort that is clearly having a positive impact on access to food for millions of people in the world.said UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

