Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to announce Princely States Museum soon | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce the establishment of a Royal Kingdoms Museum soon, recognizing the contributions of former royal families who incorporated their states into India after independence. He is due to address people on National Unity Day on Monday, the anniversary of the birth of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel .

The proposed museum, the first of its kind recognizing the contributions of the country’s 562 princely states in shaping India today, will be at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, next to the Statue of Unity of Sardar Patel which is the tallest in the world.

It is the first museum of its kind depicting the contributions of the royal kingdoms of our country. The announcement will also be a major shift from the culture of viewing royal families as villains, a senior government official has said. He confirmed that the Prime Minister was set to make the announcement in Kevadia, where he will be present to attend Sardar Patel’s birthday celebrations and address the gathering on the occasion.

Long painted as parasites and stooges of the English, the former members of the royal family are gradually being questioned. The image correction was helped by researchers who dug deep into the archives to shed light on how many ancient rulers tried to introduce elements of modern education, in addition to being patrons of the arts .

The official said even earlier that the prime minister had hailed the country’s wealth creators, another change from the tendency to look at them with negativity.

The Prime Minister’s message is loud and clear that everyone has contributed to the country’s journey after independence. India should pay tribute to them all, the official said. Sources said the Prime Minister himself floated the idea of ​​the Royal Kingdom Museum being housed in Kevadia near the statue of Sardar Patel, who succeeded in his mission to unite the country thanks to the rapid response princely states, which easily agreed to join India.

Sources said the design of the proposed museum is at an advanced stage and construction will resume immediately after the announcement. Spread over an area of ​​15 acres, the proposed museum will showcase the glorious history, art, culture, language, dialects, administration, tradition and historical events of the former princely states which merged with the India after independence.

PM Modi will also dedicate two other tourist attractions, a maze (labyrinth) garden and Miyawaki Forest to Ekta Nagar .

Spread over three acres with a 2,100 meter path, it is the largest maze garden in the country and was developed in eight months. The Maze Garden was built in the shape of a Yantra which exudes positive energy. The key objective behind the choice of design was to bring symmetry while focusing on building an intricate network of pathways. No fewer than 1,80,000 saplings have been planted near the Maze Garden. This place was originally a dumping ground for debris which has now turned into a green landscape.

