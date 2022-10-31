Xi Jinping leaves no room for political challenge and chooses a new team after a historic third term

China’s seven most important people now make up the party’s new Standing Committee, chaired by Xi

Beijing: Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping picked an all-new team after winning the historic third term in the 20th National Congress to lessen the likelihood of him facing a political challenge. Indeed, the leader is likely to adopt tougher policies in Beijing regarding the economy, foreign relations and human rights.

China’s seven most important figures now make up the party’s new Standing Committee, chaired by Xi. All six were selected by the President and are fiercely devoted to him. According to the Hong Kong Post, dissent has no place in this strange democratic system. The names of senior leaders who circulated in the months leading up to the Congress were not included in the final list.

They included Hu Chunhua and Wang Yang, two credible candidates for the standing committee. Both were completely barred from power despite a reputation for being reasonably supportive of reform and experimentation. He was not included in the 25-person Politburo, but Wang, a former member of the previous Standing Committee, was not even listed on the Central Committee’s list of more than 200 members, the Hong Kong Post reported. .

In the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China, key advisers to Xi have been promoted, but for the first time in years, no woman has been able to secure a place at the head of the leadership.

All selected members are weak political underlings with no family ties to reduce the likelihood that Xi will face a political challenge.

Wang Huning, a nationalist theorist close to previous presidents, is the only exception.

Li Qiang will officially be the most important member of the group chosen for the Standing Committee, but in reality, he may be the least powerful. He was the second person to take the stage after Xi last week and will succeed Li Keqiang as premier when he officially steps down in March.

Hu Jintao was recently expelled from the 20th Party Congress by Xi Jinping in an unseemly manner, once again demonstrating the Chinese leadership’s desire to retain total power.

After being elected to China’s third term as president, Xi has already begun to expel veteran party leaders.

Earlier in 2015, Xi took part in the detention of Ling Jihua, a high-level aide who belonged to the same influential network of former leaders as himself. Along with being kicked out of congress, Xi was said to have planned the whole incident to publicly embarrass his predecessor, possibly as a warm-up before using party disciplinary action followed by legal action against him. him, according to the Hong Kong Post.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) showed at the 20th National Congress that President Xi Jinping is the center of Chinese power and no one will dare to challenge him.

In a bid to demonstrate that he can now act whenever he pleases, Xi has filled the Politburo Standing Committee with those close to him, claims Mongolian ethnic rights activist Xi Haiming, who lives in Germany.

A Chinese journalist, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, claimed that China is now firmly back to the Mao era.

