Brazilian Donald Trump takes a well-deserved L – Rolling Stone





Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro lost to his challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil’s heated and high-stakes presidential election on Sunday.

With 98.8% of the votes counted, da Silva had 50.8% and Bolsonaro 49.2%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty, as reported by The Associated Press.

Before polling stations closed on Sunday, Brazil’s Federal Highway Police (PRF) were accused of setting up illegal roadblocks in Brazil’s northeast, where Lula is popular, in an alleged attempt to suppress voters. Critics say the PRF is aligned with Bolsonaro and its membership was potentially preventing Lula supporters from voting. The Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), which organizes elections in Brazil, has denied the allegations. The TSE said no one was prevented from voting, but added that police operations would be investigated, as reported by CBC.

Additionally, Bolsonaro had made allegations of voter fraud in Brazil’s elections, which instilled fear in citizens who lost faith in the system and raised fears that since he lost the race he could challenge the results. and cause a potential coup.

Neither candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed to win the Oct. 2 election, leading to Sunday’s runoff between far-right incumbent Bolsonaro and left-wing former president Lula da Silva. , who served as president for two terms – 2003-2006 and 2007-2011.

During Lula da Silva’s presidency, as CNN notes, he guided Brazil through a commodity boom that aided social welfare programs and lifted millions out of poverty in the country of more than 216 millions of inhabitants.

In the country where it is compulsory to vote for everyone between the ages of 18 and 70, 156 million people are eligible to vote.

Ahead of Sunday’s fierce and close competition, Lula da Silva was in the lead in October’s first election, with 6 million votes ahead of Bolsonaro and around 5 percentage points. However, Bolsonaro was in the lead in pivotal states in the southeast, including São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

A poll conducted by Datafolha on Saturday found that 52% of Brazilians would vote for Lula da Silva, while 48% would choose Bolsonaro. The narrow margin highlighted the tension and polarization stemming from concerns about rising inflation, increasing poverty and limited economic growth in the country.

As Lula da Silva left office with a 90% approval rating, he was later charged in the criminal investigation dubbed ‘Operation Car Wash’ – which involved charges of money laundering, bribery -wine and other corruption allegations – alongside hundreds of other senior officials. in Latin America. He was convicted of bribery and money laundering in 2017, but a court overturned his conviction in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro became Brazil’s 38th president under the conservative Liberal Party. Known as the ‘Trump of the Tropics’, his far-right policies include being a climate denier whose policies have led to major deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, downplaying Covid and spreading distrust of vaccines. The virus has killed more than 680,000 people in Brazil.

