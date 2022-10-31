The question of Jokowi becoming president of the PDIP, Ganjarist: There are voluntary protesters who fight the sheep





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – Several benevolent bodies, Ganjar Pranowo pointed out that there is an attempt to compete with the issue of praying for Jokowi to become the general president of the PDIP for the period 2024-2029. They strongly asserted that the volunteers who raised the issue were not Ganjar volunteers. The prayer for Jokowi to become the leader of the PDIP for the period 2024-2029 was first initiated by a body on behalf of the Indonesian Millennium Coalition Volunteers and activists for Ganjar Pranowo or Kami Ganjar. The General Secretary of the Ganjarist Volunteers, Kris Tjandra, actually asked who our Ganjar Volunteers really are. WE Reward who is it? As long as we move and exchange ideas with the many voluntary bodies of Pak Ganjar Pranowo, we have never heard of this name. I’ve never even heard of his name, let alone his moves, Kris Tjandra said on Sunday (10/30). So, Kris continued, if suddenly the volunteer’s name popped up and immediately caused a stir, he actually suspected that there was an intruder or sneaky volunteer who had deliberately engineered the orchestration of the problem in an effort to oppose the general president of the PDIP, Megawati Soekarnoputri, to Ganjar Pranowo and Joko Widodo as a party cadre. If it’s not a fight, what’s the intention? Pak Ganjar and Pak Jokowi certainly know the rules of the party, how the mechanism of a general chairman is chosen and determined. “Obviously, this is a matter of no consequence that is on the stealth volunteers’ agenda,” he said. According to Kris, Ganjar Pranowo volunteers should synergize with the party. After all, it is the party that can nominate someone as a presidential candidate, not a volunteer. “Actually, we respect the PDIP because Pak Ganjar is also a cadre of Ms. Mega. We believe that the PDIP as a major party will later carry Pak Ganjar. So we hope that he will go along with the party. So if someone has the opposite attitude, he should be suspected of being an intruder,” he said.

The statement of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi during his participation in the National Working Meeting (Rakernas) of the Pro Jokowi Volunteer Group (Projo) in Magelang, Central Java on Saturday, May 21, 2022, was in the spotlight. Jokowi reportedly signaled his support for…

