Stable and futuristic policies make India a global manufacturing hub: PM Narendra Modi | India News





VADODARA: The country has become a major international manufacturing hub due to stable, predictable and futuristic government policies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and urged global defense majors to manufacture military hardware in India.

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering of industrialists and industry representatives here as he laid the foundation stone for the Tata-Airbus C295 factory, the first transport aircraft manufacturing unit in the India for the IAF.

Today, India is working with a new mindset and working culture, the Prime Minister said. India manufactures fighter jets, tanks, submarines, medicines, vaccines, electronic gadgets, cell phones and cars which are popular in many countries.

Moving forward with the Make in India, Make for the Globe mantra, the country is becoming one of the world’s leading transport aircraft manufacturers, he said.

I can foresee that India will soon manufacture large passenger jets which will proudly carry the words Made in India, the Prime Minister has said. He said the new Vadodara facility has the power to transform the country’s defense and transport sectors.

The Tata Group will manufacture 40 C295 tactical airlifters at the Vadodara plant in cooperation with European aerospace major Airbus following a Rs 21,935 crore deal in September last year. India has struck the deal with Airbus Defense and Space for the procurement of 56 of the aircraft to replace the IAF’s aging Avro-748 aircraft which entered service in the early 1960s.

The agreement stipulates that Airbus will deliver 16 planes to the IAF in airworthy condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain, between September 2023 and August 2025. The rest will be manufactured in India.

This is the first time that such a large investment has been made in the Indian defense sector. The transport aircraft manufactured here will not only strengthen the armed forces, but also help develop a new aircraft manufacturing ecosystem, the prime minister said.

The first Indian-made aircraft are expected to roll out of the Vadodara factory in September 2026 and the remaining 39 by August 2031. Vadodara, which is known as a cultural and educational center, will now develop a new identity as a sector of the ‘aviation. center, Modi PM said.

Commenting on the future of the aviation sector in India, he said that India is poised to become the world’s Top 3 in terms of air traffic. India will need more than 2,000 planes over the next 15 years as the demand for passenger and cargo planes is huge, he said.

The prime minister said the defense and aerospace sectors will be crucial pillars of Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s push in the coming years. We aim to scale our defense manufacturing beyond US$25 billion by 2025. Our defense exports will also exceed US$5 billion, Modi said. He said defense corridors are being developed in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu which will go a long way in developing this sector.

India presents a global opportunity for the world in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister has said. Highlighting his government’s investment-friendly policies, the prime minister said the benefits are clearly visible in the inflow of FDI (foreign direct investment).

Over the past eight years, companies from over 160 countries have invested in India. These foreign investments are not limited to certain industries but are spread across 61 sectors of the economy and cover 31 states of India, he said, pointing out that more than US$3 billion has been invested in the aerospace sector alone.

After 2014, investments in the aerospace sector increased fivefold compared to what was invested between 2000 and 2014, the prime minister said.

For its part, Airbus has promised that the company will deliver at least one plane every week to India for the next 10 years. Highlighting India’s huge business potential, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President Christian Scherer said the company was reinventing the way it does business in India.

President of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran , called the moment historic. He embraces the Prime Ministers’ vision of making India a truly Aatmanirbhar (self-governing) country, he said.

The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 858 crore in Panchmahal during his visit to the district on Tuesday. It will inaugurate the administrative block of Shri Govind Guru University (GGU) in Godhra and lay foundation stones for GMERS Godhra Medical College and Hospital as well as Kaushalya The Skill University on which Rs 522 crore and Rs 164 crore will be spent.

