Mexican protesters’ civil assault case against Donald Trump heads to trial in Bronx | Nation





Former President Donald Trump faces another legal battle this week, a civil lawsuit in the Bronx brought by five men who say they were brutalized by Trump’s bodyguards while protesting outside his namesake tower there. seven years.

The lawsuit filed by Efrain Galicia, Gonzalo Cruz Franco, Miguel Villalobos, Florencia Tejeda Perez and the late Norberto Garcia seeks unspecified damages for assault and assault in Bronx Supreme Court for their violent clash with security at Trump on September 3, 2015.

Barring any surprises at 3 a.m., we hope to proceed with jury selection on Monday, the man’s attorney, Ben Dictor, said.

It’s been seven long years of litigation, but our clients will finally have the opportunity to present their case to a Bronx jury.

The men accuse former Trump security chief Keith Schiller and several other bodyguards of assaulting them outside the Fifth Avenue skyscraper as they exercised their legal right to protest and mistakenly take their placards. The protest was against then-candidate Trump’s inflammatory claims that Mexico is sending its rapists to the United States

Video of the chaotic encounter shows Schiller punching Galicia in the face after appearing to reach for a sign with the words Trump: Make America Racist Again.

The lawsuit also alleges that Trump provoked the violent confrontation between his staff and the protesters.

Jurors are expected to see lengthy recorded deposition testimony from the former president and his former fixer Michael Cohen, who claims he saw Trump personally order his guards to dispose of protesters.

Trump defended his bodyguard actions when the protesters’ lawyer deposed him in April, the Daily News reported.

I think they were troublemakers, yes I do, Trump said. They were very you know, I guess you could say violent.

Meanwhile, a Manhattan Supreme Court jury was scheduled to hear opening arguments early Monday in District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ criminal case against the Trump Organization and the Trump Payroll Corporation. Both have pleaded not guilty to a host of criminal tax evasion charges.

A lawyer representing Trump in his Bronx case, Lawrence Rosen, did not return a call seeking comment.

_____

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fltimes.com/news/nation/mexican-protesters-civil-assault-case-against-donald-trump-heads-to-trial-in-the-bronx/article_6544d478-611a-584d-828f-ce9aa40c6732.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos