We support our army, Imran says as PTI long march resumes





The long march was called off for the day after local TV reporter Sadaf Naeem died after being crushed under PTI chairman Imran Khan’s container on Sunday.

Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran said earlier in the day that his party stood with the Pakistani military and wanted it to be “strong”. The former prime minister made the comments during his address on the third day of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march to Islamabad.

During his speech, Imran argued that whenever “we criticize the army, it is always constructive criticism”.

The former ruling party has slammed the security establishment, with Imran criticizing the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), whom he denounced at Thursday’s press conference during his first- and second-day speech a walk.

In his message to the establishment today, Imran, however, refrained from criticizing DG ISI.

“India don’t get it wrong, we stand with our army,” he said, adding that the neighboring country was celebrating after the DG ISI press conference as he believes the army and Imran Khan have “a face-to-face”.

“I want to tell India that this army is ours and I can never be against it,” the former prime minister said.

He added that: “When General [Pervez] Musharraf eliminated these two corrupt parties [PML-N and PPP] people were handing out candy…because people were fed up with their theft.

“But when General Musharraf gave an NRO to those thieves…he hurt us more than our enemies,” he said.

Referring to the country’s establishment, the ex-prime minister said “you did business on these people. You told everyone how corrupt it was [they] are. Your joint investigation report [JIT] proved how corrupt Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are.

He added that “if today you tell us that now you have decided to side with these thieves”, people will not accept it.

“Don’t think we are sheep… We have the right to tell the difference between right and wrong. If you support these thieves, people will not support you,” he said.

The PTI leader went on to say that he wanted to see the army as a “strong institution” and that the people stood by it.

Imran replies to Shehbaz

Imran Khan fired back at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he resumed his ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march to Islamabad from Muridke.

Addressing the participants of the march, Imran said, “Shehbaz Sharif, you made a statement that I sent a message to you saying that we should sit down together and decide on the army chief… look at Shehbaz Sharif, listen to me, I’m not talking to shoe shiners. “

The PTI leader was referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz’s statement a day earlier, in which he claimed to have rejected a proposal by Imran regarding the appointment of the army chief, and instead offered him a dialogue on the Democracy Charter and the Economy Charter.

Responding to Shehbaz, Imran further asked “what is the benefit of talking to you? What do you have to talk about?”

Read PTI says ‘will only speak on election date’

“The way you came to power, first you begged the Americans, then you hid in the trunk of a car, then you shined your boots,” he alleged.

The former Prime Minister added: “Today you [Shehbaz] roam the world asking for money.”

Alluding to behind-the-scenes talks with the establishment, Imran said, “Shehbaz Sharif said I sent a message…Why would I send a message? I spoke to those who make you dance like a puppet and my only demand is to have fair and transparent elections in the country.

“The largest party in PTI Pakistan”

Speaking about his political career, the ousted prime minister said he spent 22 years with the people and started with a small party.

“I explained my story to people, then I had a big party and today, [the PTI] is the largest party in Pakistan,” he said.

He claimed he was “not educated in the nursery of a military dictator. I didn’t call Ayub Khan ‘dad’ like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. I didn’t spend eight years in his cabinet…I came from people power.

Reiterating his party’s demand for free and fair elections, Imran said “we only want fair and transparent elections and we will accept whatever the Pakistani people decide.”

He added that he also wanted the rule of law in the country. “I want the rights of my people to be protected. We are humans, we are not sheep and goats.

rule of law

Imran again called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to establish the rule of law.

“These people who sit on top of the law, bring them under the law,” he said, referring to the CJP. “Powerful bandits get NRO and poor people risk jail,” Imran added.

Speaking about the “torture” of party leaders Shahbaz Gill and Azam Swati, Imran said, “No institution is allowed to break the law of this country.”

“In any Western society that practices the rule of law, no society can do what happened with Azam and Shahbaz, because there is the law,” he said.

The head of the PTI then spoke of a veteran journalist who was murdered in Kenya, saying he was “threatened”.

“He who opens his mouth, who raises the voice of truth…Arshad Sharif…he is forced to leave this country…he is threatened, he is killed, simply because he stood on the right path,” he said. -he declares.

He further questioned, “Sabir Shakir left the country? Why? Because there is a threat to his life. Mr. Chief Justice, it is your responsibility to protect the fundamental rights of the people.

The PTI President added: “We want freedom. We will not accept this slavery and that is my decision.”

Concluding his speech, the ex-Prime Minister urged the Chief Justice to hear the cases of Gill and Swati, adding that a country only develops when there is fairness and justice.

Day 3 of the long walk

The official PTI Twitter account has updated that the march is now on its way to Sadhoki.

The party’s official Twitter account had earlier said, “Today, InshaAllah, the third day of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march will start from Muridke.”

He added that today’s trip will cover Muridke, Sadhoki, Kamoke, Mor Eminabad and Gujranwala of Punjab.

Party General Secretary Asad Umar had also tweeted to share the party’s roadmap.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Zaidi rolled out his plan to join the long march.

In Karachi:

Go to the toll from Monday to October 31 at 11:30 a.m. to join #__

We will reach Sukkur on Monday evening with receptions at HYD-Hala-Sakrand-Kazi Ahmad-Moro

You can also join us directly on Tuesdays at 11:45am @ Insaf House Sukkur for the final destination pic.twitter.com/92k0y4QyGq

— Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) October 30, 2022

Read more PTI says it will ‘only speak on election date’

PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry said local people were gathering at designated points, adding that he estimated 1-1.5 million people would reach Islamabad on Friday.

In reference to the party’s long march, PTI workers from Nowshera district in Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa held a rally under the leadership of top leaders Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser.

“Party workers should complete preparations for departure to Islamabad,” Khattak said as he addressed the rally.

He also added that rallies will be held across the province until Nov. 4.

Long walk Day 1 and 2

Former ruling party chairman Imran Khan finally kicked off his party’s long march from Lahore to Islamabad on October 28, telling his supporters that his march was not for politics but for the “Haqeeqi Azadi” of Pakistan.

The march started from Libery Chowk after Friday prayers. Imran had reached the starting point of the long march by a container with other senior party leaders.

Initially, it was announced that the march would depart from the Liberty Chowk at 11 a.m., but later the PTI leadership said that Imran would start the journey after Friday prayers.

The long march of the PTI. PHOTO: PTI/FACEBOOK

A large number of PTI workers from Lahore and other parts of the country had started gathering at the scene in the morning. The packed crowd greeted their leader with loud slogans when he arrived there.

On the second day of the long march, Imran led his followers towards Kamoke through the Grand Trunk (GT) road. On this occasion, senior party leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Azam Swati, Shahbaz Gill, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed and Musarrat Cheema were seen on Imran’s container.

On occasion, a packed crowd held up slogans in favor of their leader and reprimanded the federal government by chanting slogans like “Imported government is not acceptable”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2383904/we-stand-with-our-army-imran-says-as-ptis-long-march-resumes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos