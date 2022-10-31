Royal yacht project suspended due to Rishi Sunak’s cost-cutting measures | Politics | New





Work on the Royal Navy crewed vessel was due to begin this year. Considered a national flagship to boost trade, she would have doubled as a replacement for the Royal Yacht Britannia. But Mr Sunak is set to scrap the plans, dubbed a ‘vanity project’ by critics, as part of a series of cuts.

Rishi will sink plans for the Royal Navy’s ‘national yacht’ as part of cost-cutting measures, sources have confirmed. The idea of ​​a national flagship was floated by Boris Johnson and was intended to replace the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was decommissioned in 1997. Instead of just serving the royal family, the ship was also to be used as a business platform to accommodate business ventures and foreign dignitaries. This would have included mooring in ports where a Prime Minister’s visit was taking place to allow parallel talks between British and local businesses. The 4,500 tonne ship – which would have had a complement of 200 sailors – was to be built in Newcastle or Glasgow, creating jobs and helping to level out northern Britain. It had been suggested that the yacht could double as a replacement for Britannia and be made available to working royals. But the palace appeared lukewarm and royal sources reportedly dismissed it as “too big” a symbol to represent a 21st century monarchy.



Liz Truss recommitted to the project when she became Prime Minister, suggesting its astronomical £250m cost should be funded by private sector funding. But Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has now asked all departments to seek savings to help tackle the economic crisis as he seeks to cut £40billion. And last night senior sources in Downing Street confirmed the yacht would no longer be built. The Ministry of Defense had planned an international tender process to select a team to design and deliver a “vessel that reflects British expertise and includes the latest innovations in green technology”.

When first announced, the new royal yacht – which was expected to have a 30-year lifespan – was priced at £150million. But that has ballooned to £250m, with over £2.5m already spent on staff costs and consultants. Among the architects to submit proposals were Foster + Partners, Renzo Piano and Zaha Hadid, as well as designers John Pawson and Philippe Starck. According to an initial contract notice from the MoD, “the ship will be the first national flagship since 1997 when HMY Britannia was decommissioned. “As well as being a resource for British companies looking to export globally, the ship will also be a manifestation of British ingenuity and shipbuilding expertise.” Last night a senior Whitehall source confirmed: ‘The National Flagship, as it is known, will not be moving forward any time soon. “The Prime Minister’s team has identified him as non-essential and therefore he is being removed from the list in order to save money.”

