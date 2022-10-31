from the best president to the question of the visit to Ukraine

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Defense and General President of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subiantocontinues to pay a number of compliments to the President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Although in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections the two clashed, Prabowo accepted Jokowi’s offer to join the cabinet.

Ahead of the 2024 general election, Prabowo is increasingly diligent in praising President Jokowi.

Moreover, the Gerindra party has declared that it will carry Prabowo as its presidential candidate in the next elections in 2024. The political smell of Prabowo’s praise for Jokowi is even more evident.

The following is a flashback of Prabowo’s praise for Jokowi summarized by Kompas.com.

1. Prabowo says Jokowi could be Indonesia’s best president

Prabowo expressed his admiration for Jokowi’s political position in competing with him in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections.

However, Prabowo said, the former DKI Jakarta governor might embrace him to join the government.

“But at that time he had a great soul to invite reconciliation, to invite me to join his government,” Prabowo said at the 2022 Gerindra National Gathering at the Sentul International Convention Center, Bogor, West Java on Saturday ( 13/8/2022).

Jokowi’s decision, Prabowo continued, is the attitude of a true statesman. Because it can turn enemies into friends.

“Maybe one day history will say that Pak Jokowi is one of the best presidents of Indonesia,” he concluded.

2. Prabowo says it’s not easy to continue Jokowi’s performance

Prabowo hailed President Jokowi’s performance at the national Gerindra party meeting in 2022.

According to him, if he is one day elected president, it will not be easy to continue the achievements of Jokowi.

“God willing I will have the opportunity to lead this country, it will not be easy to continue what he has built,” Prabowo said at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC), Bogor, West Java, on Saturday. (13/8/2022).

According to him, the proximity with the National Awakening Party (PKB) and its general president, Muhaimin Iskandar, was established thanks to the services of Jokowi.

“In fact, I have a very close cooperation (with Cak Imin) because both of them are part of a grand coalition of a government led by Pak Jokowi,” he said.

3. Prabowo praises Jokowi’s effective leadership

Prabowo praises politics President Joko Widodo considered effective in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Pak Jokowi’s leadership is effective sir. I recognize that and I respect you. I see, I am a witness, I am in the cabinet,” Prabowo said during a meeting between Jokowi and the President General and the senior members of the government coalition. party at the State Palace in the video posted on the YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariat, Saturday (28/8/2021).

Therefore, Prabowo asked Jokowi not to listen to critical voices that are making the situation worse in dealing with Covid-19.

According to former Danjen Kopassus, Jokowi’s policy in dealing with Covid-19 is on the right track.

“We believe that voices that want to escalate the situation should not be ignored. We are already on the right track. Pak Jokowi’s leadership is effective, sir. I acknowledge that and I respect you. I see, I witness, I’m in the cabinet,” Prabowo said.

“Leadership, your decisions suit people. I think our team is good, our team in the firm is quite compact and we work well. So, do not hesitate, We are on the right path“He said. Therefore, Prabowo admitted that he was optimistic about various issues related to the management of Covid-19.

He admitted there were shortcomings in the management of Covid-19, such as delays in the distribution of vaccines. However, he believes this is also the case in many countries.

Prabowo also appreciates the measures taken by Jokowi not to strictly restrict or confinementso that the current state of the Indonesian economy can survive.

“Other countries that confinement hard, even difficult. So we can be proud that our achievements are good, I’m proud (to be) part of this government and we don’t have to hesitate sir,” Prabowo said.

4. “Can this single person too”

Prabowo Subianto admitted to being surprised when President Joko Widodo bravely visited Ukraine, bombarded with rockets and bombs some time ago by Russia.

According to Prabowo, Jokowi’s decision to travel to Ukraine amid the conflict was a bold move.

“I was also surprised that he went to Ukraine. I am surprised. Ukraine is bombarded with rockets and bombs but he is brave. Even if he is my Kopassus, he is not Kopassus. He is also possible that this wong Solo will be extraordinary,” Prabowo said during a speech on the agenda “PKB Road To Election 2024” in Senayan, Jakarta, on Sunday (30/10/2022).

According to Prabowo, Jokowi’s visit to Ukraine cannot be separated from his efforts to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

This was proven by Jokowi’s visit to Russia after Ukraine. Prabowo was also ordered by Jokowi to visit a number of countries starting with the United States, Russia and China to create world peace.

“I have to learn the knowledge from him. Brothers and sisters, after he went to the Kremlin, he wanted to make peace. I was ordered to go to Moscow in Washington, try to ask Indonesia how they can help,” Prabowo said.

From his visit, Prabowo can conclude that all countries want the war between Ukraine and Russia to end.

“All countries want to intervene lest there be a big war. If there is a big war, we will suffer a lot,” Prabowo said.

5. Prabowo reveals Jokowi’s success

Prabowo said President Joko Widodo had many successes in leading Indonesia.

“I see that the success we have achieved is not negligible thanks to the leadership of President Joko Widodo, and I think that sometimes our nation does not respect the achievements of our own leaders,” Prabowo said during a speech. at “PKB Road To 2024 Election Agenda in Senayan, Jakarta, Sunday. (10/30/2022).

Prabowo said a number of major countries facing inflation respect Indonesia because it can manage the economy well.

“Brothers and sisters, Turkey’s inflation rate is 80%. When I shop in Turkey, I bring money with plastic bags because there is so much inflation,” Prabowo said.

He also shared his experience when he visited Washington DC, the capital of the United States, for a working visit some time ago.

When he was in the land of Uncle Sam, Prabowo admitted to being surprised because in the capital of the richest country in the world, there were not a few homeless people wandering the streets.

“In the American capital, there is a homeless, they sleep by the roadside in tents. In the capital of the richest country in the world,” Prabowo said.

“In the UK, in Europe, now the price of fuel, the price of electricity has gone up 200%. We have to be grateful to the Almighty, but we also have to recognize the achievements of our current leaders,” he said. he declared.

6. Prabowo says Jokowi thinks of little people

Prabowo said that while leading the management of the pandemic in the country, Jokowi remained calm and thought of the little people in the midst of a crisis situation.

“We must pay tribute to our President Pak Joko Widodo, he led this crisis calmly, thinking coldly of the people below, that’s what I witnessed in the cabinet,” Prabowo told Istiqlal Mosque , in Jakarta, Saturday (29/10/2022).

Prabowo said the World Health Organization (WHO) has pressured the Indonesian government to implement it to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

However, Prabowo said, Jokowi did not want to follow the WHO’s request as he was thinking about the fate of little people who would be affected if community activities were completely banned.

“Our people who are ojol live their life hand to mouth, who are satay vendors, meatball vendors, who sell street food day to day, our workers are paid daily. If it’s a lockdown, what are they eating,” Prabowo said, mimicking Jokowi’s words. .

Prabowo said Jokowi’s decision has finally paid off as Indonesia is seen as one of the countries that has successfully managed the pandemic.

Party General Chairman Gerindra also invited the public to appreciate Jokowi’s hard work despite the differences in political choices in the past.

“As a nation, as Muslims, let us have the courage to respect people who are right, to appreciate kindness, to appreciate all achievements, maybe we have differences in the past,” he said. he declared.

(Authors: Achmad Nasrudin Yahya, Ardito Ramadhan, Tatang Guritno, Rakhmat Nur Hakim | Editors: Icha Rastika, Sabrina Asril, Jessi Carina, Rakhmat Nur Hakim)



