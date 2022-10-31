Biden administration provides update on Xi Jinping’s third term in China





Xi's influence in China has been strengthened as the United States has updated its defense and national security strategies to reflect the fact that China is now America's most likely military and economic rival. Biden takes great pride in the fact that his relationship with Xi dates back more than a decade when he was Vice President of the United States. However, Biden faces a Xi who seems more powerful and determined to make China a "superpower".

Next month’s discussions

“We are not back to the Mao era,” said Jude Blanchett, chair of China studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Xi Jinping is not Mao. But we are certainly in new territory and unpredictable territory in terms of the stability and predictability of the Chinese political system. Biden and Xi are expected to speak at next month’s G20 summit in Indonesia. The long-awaited meeting between the two leaders comes after strained relations between China and the United States.

appointment not confirmed

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: “There are too many problems for China to talk about.” He said U.S. and Chinese officials were working to arrange a leaders’ meeting, though that remains to be confirmed. “Some issues are very controversial,” Kirby said.



