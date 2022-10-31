India’s PM Modi Vadodara Make contributes to global approach to further strengthen Gujarat elections 2022





Image source: PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi Strong points India will now become a major transport aircraft producer, PM Modi says

Prime Minister says India has become a major manufacturing hub

Today, India is working with a new mindset and working culture, he said. Elections 2022 in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly elections, said on Sunday that “India with the ‘Make in India, make for the world’ approach is further strengthening its strength. Prime Minister Modi said that in the coming years, the defense and aerospace sectors will be two important pillars in making India “Atmanirbhar”. By 2025, our defense manufacturing scale would surpass $25 billion. The defense corridors being established in UP & TN would feed into this scale. “A key aspect of progress is a change of mindset! Governments, for a long time now, have been working with the idea that only government knows everything and only they should do everything. This mindset removed the talent from the country, didn’t let the private sector grow,” the prime minister said. Previous governments also had the mentality of avoiding trouble, of keeping the manufacturing sector alive with a few subsidies. This thinking has led to a loss in India’s manufacturing sector. There was also no solid policy or accountability for logistics, electricity and water supply needs, he added. “Now the new India is working with a new mindset and a new work culture. We have abandoned ‘Kaam-chalau’ decisions…today our policy is stable, predictable and futuristic,” said Modi told Vadodara. “Today, India is one of the fastest growing aviation sectors. We will soon enter the list of top 3 nations in terms of air traffic. In the next 10 to 15 years, India will need more than 2,000 passenger and cargo aircraft. This reflects how fast we are going to grow,” he added. “The transport planes that will be manufactured here will not only empower our military but also develop a new ecosystem of aircraft manufacturing…Soon India will see the passenger aircraft that will be manufactured with the label of ‘Make In India’,” the Prime Minister pointed out. READ ALSO |PM Modi lays foundation stone for C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing unit in Vadodara READ ALSO |Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questions Gujarat BJP Government’s decision to implement Uniform Civil Code latest news from india

