Imran’s absence in March fuels guessing game – Pakistan





Ex-PM asks army chief to investigate intelligence officers over PTI chief’s torture allegations March stops abruptly ahead of second-day destination

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan suddenly disappeared from the party’s long march shortly after sunset and party general secretary Asad Umar announced that Mr Khan was left for Lahore to attend very important meeting, left media and speculating attendees.

Earlier, the march had begun its second, but brief, stage from Shahdara with Mr Khan continuing to punch two spy agency officers he called Dirty Harry, branding them savages and demanding the leader of the army to investigate them.

PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid denied the party leader left for a meeting and insisted it was a pre-decided SOP that the march would not take place in the dark for security reasons.

Amid growing speculation about ongoing talks between the PTI chief and the powers that be following his sudden departure from the motorcade, Imran Khan himself has come out publicly to deny the rumours.

In just a few words, he tweeted: Despite all these rumors spreading about my meeting in Lahore, the reason we came back was because Lahore was closer and we had already decided not to move at night. The only demand I have had for six months is for a date for a fair and free early election. This will be the ONLY request if talks are to take place.

Earlier, speaking to Bol News, Fawad Chaudhry claimed their movement was slow because thousands of people were marching alongside Imran Khan’s container.

No leader of the PTI is in talks with the government as this task has been given to President Arif Alvi. We will accept whatever consensus or solution Dr. Alvi finds, he commented.

Answering a question, he said that the dialogue would only be held with the kings and not with the pawns. The dialogue will only take place when the coalition government agrees to the snap poll announcement, he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi also said that Imran Khan would not meet with any government committee and claimed that negotiations on the upcoming elections were underway with the ruling coalition.

Speaking to Dunya News presenters Ajmal Jami and Mujeebur Rahman Shami, the Chief Minister said Mr Khan’s biggest problem was the elections, adding that the long march had brought a glimmer of hope in that regard. .

Everyone, including the ruling coalition, the Prime Minister, Imran Khan and I want an extension for General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the former had said that it would be better if the army chief received an extension. said Elahi.

Later in the evening, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also reacted to Asad Umars’ announcement and said that no dialogue was taking place with the rejected foreign-funded fitna, only Mazaq Raat in reference to a comedy show on television.

She said Mr Khan fled when people started returning from the long drive.

Sudden stop

Earlier in the day, the PTI began the second, but brief, leg of their long march from Shahdara, with the party chairman continuing to beat two spy agency officers he called Dirty Harry, treated them of savages and demanded the army. the leader investigates them.

The march which started very late could only last less than four hours and abruptly ended in Ferozewala instead of the planned destination of Kamoke.

Sending a message to the establishment, Imran Khan claimed there was no way they once helped brand Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari as thieves and then imposed them on the unhappy masses.

Recalling the FIA ​​torture of Senator Azam Swati and his handing over to unidentified persons who were later identified as ISI Major General Faisal Naseer and Islamabad Sector Commander Brig Faheem Raza for inhumane torture Mr Khan asked the army chief to fire the officers and investigate them.

He also asked senior army officers if they really didn’t know who was making threats against slain journalist Arshad Sharif, and suggested they ask his mother who would name them.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, Mr Khan once again called the ISI and ISPR Directors General (DGs) press conference stupid, saying the two were talking only lies and half lies. -truths.

Asked if he had offered the army chief an indefinite extension, Mr Khan said he had been quoted out of context. Things were taken out of context as we made an offer for an extension. Did they say which side made the offer? In what context did the discussion take place? If they tell the whole story, it will be very embarrassing for them, he argued.

The former prime minister said he could respond point by point to the DG’s presser, but it would be very embarrassing for the military.

The former prime minister also claimed he did not want to come to power with the approval of the establishment and insisted his party’s victory in 2018 was not engineered by the military.

A PTI leader told Dawn that Mr Khan now wanted the march to take place only during daylight hours so the world could see the large crowd.

Today’s march ends immediately. It will resume from Muridke at 11 a.m. Sunday (today), Fawad Chaudhry tweeted on Saturday evening.

Posted in Dawn, October 30, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1717671 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos