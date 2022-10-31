How Trump and Biden are shaping the race for New York governor





Both New York gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin, have close ties to current and former presidents of their parties, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Both candidates have drawn on their relationships with Biden and Trump to do good and criticize each other.

During the one and only 2022 New York gubernatorial race debate, hosted by Spectrum News, Hochul had the opportunity to ask Zeldin a question. She focused on Zeldins’ association with former President Donald Trump.

Is Donald Trump a great president? Hochul asked Zeldin. Yes or no?

Zeldin, who hosted a fundraiser with Trump in July and was backed by the former president, balked. He praised Trump for certain policies, including securing the southern border and handling the pandemic. But he did not answer the question directly.

I’ll take that as a resounding yes, Hochul said finally. And New York voters don’t agree with you.

Zeldin was an early supporter of Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

July’s fundraiser with Trump earned Zeldin a significant amount of donations that helped him become competitive with Hochul in TV commercials.

And on Jan. 6, 2021, Zeldin sided with fellow Trump supporters in Congress and voted against certification of the 2020 presidential election. He said his objections focused narrowly on potential voter improprieties in two states, allegations that were later proven to be false.

While Trump is popular with some New Yorkers, he is hated by the majority of voters in the state, including many of the independent voters Zeldin would need to win the gubernatorial seat.

As a result, Zeldin downplayed the endorsement.

This shouldn’t have been news, Zeldin said on October 14. He supported me before this weekend.

Hochul, in the ads, uses Zeldin’s ties to Trump to portray him negatively to voters.

Onead features footage of Trump at an April 2022 event at Mar-a-Lago saying, Lee fought for me very, very hard. Zeldin is seen standing nearby.

Zeldin’s voice is also present.

President Trump, I stand with him, I support him, Zeldin says in the announcement.

Zeldin also voted with Trump, almost 90% of the time, the narrator continues.

The ad also shows Trump giving Zeldin a friendly pat on the shoulder, and a photo of the two men, smiling.

Zeldin said most New Yorkers don’t care about a former president anymore. He said they are focused on the future and how New York will deal with rising crime and a faltering economy.

As I travel the state, at no time do I encounter people who say, “What will decide my vote for governor is based on who the last president is,” Zeldin said. It doesn’t happen.

Hochul, meanwhile, highlighted her close relationship with President Joe Biden. During the debate, she mentioned the president twice, saying she was consulting with him on how to handle New York’s immigration crisis caused in part by Republican governors in other states who were carrying or transporting immigrants to New York. Hochul also said Shell is backing Biden for re-election.

He delivered for the people of this country in ways the benefits of which we still don’t know, she said.

Hochul cited the Inflation Reduction Act and the infrastructure package as examples.

On Thursday, Hochul met with Biden in Syracuse, where he toured the site where Micron Technology plans to build a microchip processing plant that is expected to create up to 50,000 direct and support jobs.

President Joe Biden. I want to thank him for coming to town, not for a law school reunion, but an upstate reunion with the glorious past of his manufacturing heritage,” Hochul said. We’ve waited our lives for this to regain that sense of hope.

Biden returned the favor.

You’ve been a great partner to me and a great leader for the state, said Biden, who credited Hochul with landing the Micron deal. You signed a law to make New York even more welcoming.

Biden is more popular than Trump in New York. He has an overall approval rating of 53%, according to the latest Siena College poll, with 83% of Democrats saying they like the job he does in office. He is underwater with independent voters, but with 47% approval and 51% disapproval of his performance.

Before Biden arrived, Zeldin hosted an event in Syracuse, where he called the presidential visit an act of political desperation.

Twelve days before the election, this is a political visit, Zeldin said.

And he said Hochul’s close associations with the president would not help him on Election Day.

If she wants to campaign with Joe Biden every day, by November 8, I don’t care, said Zeldin, who added that he was not running against Biden, but against Hochul.

Kathy Hochul has yet to realize she is running against Lee Zeldin, the congresswoman said. She thinks she is running against someone else.

There is just over a week left until Election Day, with early voting starting on Saturday.

