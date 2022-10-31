Prabowo’s story was ordered by Jokowi to mediate in the Russian-Ukrainian war





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto claimed to have received orders from President Joko Widodo or Jokowi to be involved in mediating the Russian-Ukrainian war. Prabowo said some time ago Jokowi was ordered to Washington DC, USA. “Just ask, how can Indonesia help,” he ordered. Jokowi as recounted by Prabowo, during the PKB Road to Election, with National Awakening Party (PKB) cadres at Senayan Indoor Tennis, Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Complex, Jakarta on Sunday, October 30, 2022. “After that I will go to China, maybe after that he will order me to go back to Moscow, Indonesia wants to be a peacemaker,” party general chairman Gerindra said, without explaining when he would go. China. Not only Indonesia, Prabowo said all these countries have intervened Russia and Ukraine who are in conflict in order to avoid a major war. From Turkey, Kazakhstan, to India. “If there is a big war, we will suffer a lot,” he said. Read: Name 28 countries lining up to become IMF patients, Jokowi: Eling and Waspodo Prabowo Subianto flew to the United States a few days ago. There he met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III at the Pentagon, Washington, DC, USA, on Thursday, October 20, local time. However, in his statement, no specific explanation was given about the conversation between Prabowo and Austin. The Ministry of Defense only explained that the two defense ministers discussed the alignment of future cooperation between the United States and Indonesia in which the two countries want a free and open Indo-Pacific. “In line with the strategic goal of advancing a more connected, prosperous, safe, resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific, I believe that achieving this goal will require the cooperation and participation of Indo-Pacific countries” , said Prabowo. According to Prabowo, the order was given after Jokowi visited Ukraine and Russia some time ago in the midst of the war. Prabowo also praised Jokowi’s action. “I was also surprised that he went to Ukraine. I was shocked. Ukraine is bombarded with rockets and bombs, but he is brave. Even though I am the Kopassus (special forces command), he’s not Kopassus. It’s also possible that this wong solo is extraordinary,” former Danjen Kopassus said. Therefore, Prabowo “Indonesia is friendly with all countries and has the philosophy that a thousand friends is too few, one opponent is too many,” he said. Read: Talking about the threat of an economic crisis, Jokowi: Indonesia is lucky to be able to control its public finances

