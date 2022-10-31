Prime Minister, President, among the leaders who rejoice at the loss of human life in the collapse of the Morbi bridge | Latest India News





At least 60 people have been killed and hundreds are feared trapped after a cable bridge collapsed over the Machchhu River in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday night. Several teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army and Air Force have been deployed for relief operations, and many have already been brought to safety. Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia said the death toll could rise, with reports indicating several are still trapped in the river. Read also | Video: After Gujarat’s Morbi Bridge Collapse, People Swim, Cling to Cables Eyewitnesses told the ANI news agency that many people had traveled to Morbi for the holidays and the Diwali weekend, as it is a tourist spot. They added that the incident likely happened due to a huge crowd on the bridge and when it collapsed people fell on top of each other. Follow live updates of the Morbi bridge collapse here Reuters, citing local media, reported that 400 people were on the bridge at the time of the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel have both announced aid for the families of the dead and injured. Patel took to Twitter to say he had canceled all of his planned events for the day and was traveling to the site of the Morbi collapse to provide an update on the situation in person. Besides PM Modi and Patel, several other leaders took to the microblogging site to offer their condolences over the loss of life. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was deeply saddened by the Morbi accident and spoke about it with Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home Affairs and other Gujarat officials. President Draupadi Murmu also took to Twitter to share her condolences, saying the tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat left me worried. The tragedy of Morbi, Gujarat left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with those affected. Relief and rescue efforts will bring relief to the victims. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 30, 2022 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was devastated to learn of Morbi’s tragic accident and prays for the safe rescue of all and the speedy recovery of the injured. Congressman Rahul Gandhi described the incident as very sad and urged all members of his party to render all possible assistance to those injured in the accident and to assist in the search for missing persons. Distressed to hear about the tragic incident in Morbi, Gujarat. I pray for the safe rescue of all and the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts go out to the families affected. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 30, 2022 Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge echoed Gandhi and made a similar demand of his party’s workers. My condolences and prayers go out to the bereaved families, he tweeted. Deeply saddened by the tragedy that strikes us with the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. I appeal to @INCGujarat workers to provide all possible assistance in rescue operations and to help the injured. My condolences and prayers go out to the bereaved families. — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 30, 2022 Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal also joined the list, taking to Twitter to offer his condolences over the loss of life. His West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee also said he was deeply concerned about the incident. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called the untimely demise of priceless lives very sad news. “I pray to God for the peace of the deceased souls and the safety of the departed brothers and sisters, he tweeted. .

