Politics
Xi Jinping watches as his guards forcibly expel former President Hu Jintao. Blame the red folder
PResident Xi Jinping and the new Politburo Standing Committee visit Yanan, suggesting an upcoming struggle for the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP. Beijing chooses a new propaganda chief. The disappearance of former President Hu Jintaos deepens the mystery. Fifty-four Chinese police stations have been spotted from Madrid to Athens. The Wall Street Journalpublishes an insider’s account of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou being detained and traded for two Canadian citizens. China continues to build roads in eastern Ladakh. Chinascope brings you news of a relatively quiet week in Chinese politics.
China over the week
Xi Jinping took his top management team on their first trip to Yanan in Shaanxi Province after concluding the 20eParty Congress in Beijing on October 22.
Yanan has special significance in the history of modern China and the rise of the CCP.
It was in Yanan that CCP Chairman Mao Zedong and his colleagues established a command base to coordinate military action during the Sino-Japanese War and the Chinese Civil Wars. Yanan became the center of rapidly emerging CCP activities for over 13 years during a very turbulent period between the 1930s and 1940s.
The Yanan revolutionary site has witnessed our party’s glorious journey of leading the Chinese revolution and exploring the sinicization of Marxism during the Yanan period, Xi told Yan’an.
Shaanxi province is not a strange place for Xi.
I have also lived and worked in the Yanan area for seven years and have deep affection there. My father’s generation also came from here, so I know this area very well, Xi said.
Xi Jinping was sent to an agricultural commune in Shaanxi during the Cultural Revolution, a Chinese sociopolitical movement to preserve communism from 1969 to 1975.
With this visit, Xi signaled that China may once again experience a period of struggle like past revolutionaries did during the era of Chairman Maos.
While it’s not unusual to travel together to a site like Yanan, in 2017 X took the newly selected Standing Committee to Shanghai, the site of the Party’s first Congress meeting in 1921. In 2012, he took his team at an exhibition in Beijing.
Meanwhile, party messages on crucial posts began to fill in after the conclusion of the mega party event last week.
Li Shulei, currentlyhead from the publicity department, was chosen to lead the propaganda division. The propaganda or publicity department sits at the top of the CCP’s messaging hierarchy and will play a pivotal role in spreading its ideas through music, movies, news, and social media.
Another key position has also been filled.
Shi Taifeng, former president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, was chosen to lead the United Front Work department. The United Front Work Department is another essential tool in the CCP’s survival toolbox, hoping to keep its enemies divided.
Former President Hu Jintao’s Scenes Forcibly Removed From The 20th Final EventeThe Party Congresses are still fresh in people’s minds.
A consensus hasemergedamong analysts that Hu was taken away not because he was sick but for trying to watch thered folderbehind him. Li Zhanshu, a former member of the standing committee, can be seen persuading Hu not to open the case, which he continued to insist on doing.
That’s when Xi stepped in. He asked his personal security guard to take Hu away.
We do not know what the file contained, but the document in the file probably contained the names of the composition of the Standing Committee and the Politburo. Hu may have had some disagreements with the final list of names. Sensing unease stemming from Hus’s behavior, Xi decided it would be best to have Hu not participate in the latter part of the Party Congress debates.
Hu and his son, Hu Haifeng, have been censored from Chinese social media, suggesting that Hu may have hadproblemswith her son’s name not appearing on the final list in the red folder.
Hu has yet to make a public appearance since the incident.
Tibet’s Covid-19 restrictions have fallen off the news cycle in recent weeks, but people are angry at the local authorities’ response.
October 26,videosChinese migrant workers in Lhasa protesting local authorities against restrictions on them leaving Tibet have been circulating on Twitter.
Read also :Chinese response to border standoff with India is to build more highways along LAC
China in the world news
People may have already begun to forget about the detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canada. ButThethe wall street journalreleased exclusive details of negotiations between Canada and China regarding the exchange of Meng for two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, detained in China for espionage.
Mr. Xi wrote more than 100 notes on his case and discussed the Michaels with two US presidents. Mr. Xi refused to release them until Ms. Meng was released. Canada was caught in the middle,The Wall Street Journalhasrevealed.
TheWSJreportshowsthat the Ministry of Public Security had a list of Canadians in China ready for Xi, and he only had to choose two names. Those Canadian Michaels would turn out to be the unlucky ones.
WSJhas a fullAccount negotiations involving talks between Xi, former US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau through diplomats from the three countries.
Walking through the streets of Madrid or Glasgow, you might not expect to come across a Chinese police station, but you will be surprised to hear of 54 police stations in global cities run by police services. Chinese provincial police. In September, Spanish human rights NGO Safeguard Defenders published a report on 54 police stations around the world trying to keep tabs on Chinese nationals abroad with the intention of persuading them. certain to return to China. The report eventually caught the attention of the media and local authorities in NetherlandsandCanadainvestigate the presence of Chinese police stations on their territory.
Chinese nationals, from students to workers, are looking for ways to escape Xis China for personal and professional reasons. But more than ever, fleeing mainland China doesn’t mean you’ve left the country as Chinese police have increased their footprint in major European and Asian cities.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not deny the existence of these gas stations and hassaidthese stations are intended to assist Chinese nationals overseas.
As winter sets in in eastern Ladakh, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are digging tents to stay at their posts, according toThe Hindu.
A large number of tents, shelters and habitats have been built over the past two months, and more are on the way. A similar expansion of habitat was observed opposite the Strategic Sub-Sector North (SSN), reportedThe Hinduciting sources.
Even Spanggur Lake and the Pangong Lake area are far from calm as new road construction continues.
Officials said it was part of efforts by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to reduce its vulnerability near Spanggur Tso, as noticed during the height of tensions on the south bank of Pangong Tso in late August 2020 when the Indian army deployed. tanks and troops on the mountain peaks of the Kailash Range giving him a direct view of the Spanggur Gap,The Hindureported.
Like the 20eParty Congress ends, Beijing’s mandatesent in New Delhi has come to an end. Sun Weidong will soon leave his post in Delhi and a new ambassador will be appointed.
What you need to read this week
Exit the stage to the right Shattering departure of Hu Jintaos from the Chinese political scene heritage of china
Five firm grips for the world Chinese Media Project
Special Report: Wang Yi calls out Russian and Saudi counterparts as Beijing backs OPEC production cut China-Russia report
Read also : This is how Chinese provinces compete to bring in new projects. This is called localized negotiation
Experts this week
For Johnson, Truss and Sunak, fostering relations with India was a priority of British diplomacy. In fact, the strengthening of British relations with India is similar to the strengthening of relations with India by other European countries. They are now accelerating their external strategic reorientation, particularly in the wake of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. China exerts a significant influence on their external strategic reorientation.
For the UK, of course, it is accelerating its external strategic reorientation after Brexit. It pays particular attention to the Asia-Pacific region, which is clearly the center of gravity of the global political economy,saidLiu Zongyi, Senior Fellow and Secretary General of South Asia and China Center, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS), in an interview withGuancha.
The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He is currently pursuing an MA in International Politics with a focus on China at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.
(Editing by Zoya Bhatti)
