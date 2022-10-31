These two images sum up a momentous change in Britain in just 7 weeks





These are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the waiting British Prime Minister to ask them to form a new government. They are also bookends. Between the taking of the first and the second, much has passed, throwing a nation into mourning and then into a sharp and turbulent economic crisis, tectonic changes, one after another, that many in the country had never experienced . Queen Elizabeth II met incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss on September 6. It was the last time the monarch was seen in an image by the public after his 70 years on the throne. His reign had spanned two centuries, post-colonialism, Brexit and a pandemic. For Truss it was a fresh start, capping weeks of a bloody Tory leadership battle with Rishi Sunak (more on him later) and handing him the keys to 10 Downing Street. His predecessor, Boris Johnson, had been forced to resign amid a haze of ethics scandals. The Queen, using a cane after prolonged mobility issues, is seen smiling. Truss too, from the side angle, can be seen smiling as they shake hands. The queen died two days later. For many, the meeting was likely the high point of Truss’ premiership. After that, it accelerated downhill, crashed and burned in 45 days. His libertarian economic policies caused markets to convulse and saw the pound crater at its lowest level against the dollar in nearly 40 years. And now, this week, another picture: former Treasury chief Sunak, now Prime Minister, pictured on Tuesday shaking hands with King Charles III. The same Sunak who said Truss’ economic plan was a fairy tale. He may have had the last laugh with his predecessor, but he faces huge odds in the face of one of the most serious economic crises in Britain’s modern history. Britain is on its third leader this year, and the two most recent took the job without a direct mandate from the British people, were elected leader of the Conservative Party and automatically became prime minister. There is a clamor among the opposition and beyond for a general election. By law, that can’t be until 2024, and Sunak said he won’t call one after recent turmoil the Tories risk being wiped out at the polls as things stand. Charles III is sure of his position and almost certain to survive the government. Her mother met 15 prime ministers during her 70 years on the throne; Charles is on his second after less than two months. But he is nevertheless the oldest person to have acceded to the British throne. Amid such chaos, who knows what the next photograph might show?

