President Jokowi elected among ‘World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims 2023’: National Okezone





JAKARTA Two Indonesians have been shortlisted in The Worlds 500 Most Influential Muslims 2023. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and PBNU General Chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf These two names are in the top 50 most influential Muslims in 2023. Apart from President Jokowi and the Chairman of PBNU, there are also several names such as King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Saud, King of Jordan, the President of Turkey and others.

The description explained, President Jokowi was re-elected President of Indonesia in April in the 2019 elections. He managed to win 55.5% of the vote and served his second and final term until 2024. Also Read: Defense Minister Prabowo and President Jokowi Meet at Palace, Discuss What? President Jokowi chose Ma’ruf Amin as his running mate. Ma’ruf Amin is the head of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI). Jokowi is the first Indonesian president who is not from the military or political elite. He comes from a modest background of Javanese origin. Her father owned a small furniture business, often unable to make ends meet. They struggled to get him into college and he got his degree in forestry. After graduating, Jokowi worked for three years in the forest department of a public company in Aceh. Also Read: Timor Leste nominates NU for 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, Gus Yahya: We appreciate Then he entered the political scene as mayor of Surakarta before becoming governor of Jakarta in September 2012. Successful mayor, he maintains close relations with his constituents. He focused on promoting the city as a center of Javanese culture, but also on developing public transport systems, health care, and community trade relations. He has earned a reputation as a “clean” politician, eschewing the allegations of corruption and nepotism that plague most politicians.

Read also : Here’s how to pawn BPKB cars on Inafina.com and terms and conditions His political success continued with his election as Governor of Jakarta. He made reforms in education, public transport, the reorganization of street vendors and traditional markets, and the implementation of flood control. Then he was elected presidential candidate of the PDI-P party. He also enjoyed the support of many musicians and artists, which helped him a lot in his presidential campaign. He has received various awards. Namely the World Mayor Award 2012, Top 10 mayors of Indonesia in 2008. President Jokowi is famous for his Blusukan culture. He rose to fame after making impromptu visits to see and hear firsthand from people in the local community.

