PM Modi lays foundation stone for C-295 aircraft installation

The C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant will be set up by Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defense and Space.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 30, 2022 laid the foundation stone for the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara to be set up by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and Airbus Defense and Space . The C-295 will replace the Avro aircraft in service with the IAF. After laying the foundation stone, Mr. Modi said that today we have taken a big step towards making India an aircraft manufacturing hub. Today, India manufactures fighter jets, tanks and submarines. Furthermore, Indian medicines and vaccines are saving the lives of millions of people around the world. From now on, India will become a major manufacturer of transport aircraft. The Prime Minister added that this is the first time that such a huge investment has taken place in India’s aerospace defense sector. The transport aircraft that will be built in Vadodara will not only strengthen our armed forces, but also develop a new ecosystem for aircraft manufacturing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, October 30, 2022. | Photo credit: Dinakar Peri

Mr Modi said: “We have carried out several economic reforms over the years. These reforms have greatly benefited the manufacturing sector and given it a boost. The Prime Minister has stated that our policy is stable, predictable and futuristic. Through PM Gati Shakti’s national master plan and national logistics policy, we are trying to bring about changes in the country’s logistics system. The Vadodara aircraft manufacturing plant is India’s giant leap towards self-sufficiency in the aviation sector. https://t.co/0IL0aIS68r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022 In the coming years, the defense and aerospace sectors will be two important pillars to make India Aatmanirbhar. We aim to exceed $25 billion in defense manufacturing by 2025. In addition, our defense exports would exceed $5 billion, the Prime Minister said. The IAF has 56 Avro transport aircraft purchased in the 1960s which are in dire need of replacement. The Request for Proposals (RFP) was sent to global companies in May 2013 and Airbus and TASL’s sole bid with the C-295 aircraft was approved by the Defense Acquisition Board (DAC) in May 2015. In September 2021, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) signed a 21,935 crore agreement with Airbus Defense and Space, Spain for the purchase of 56 C-295MW aircraft. This is the first such project in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India under technology transfer by the private sector. The C-295 is a 5-10 ton capacity aircraft used for tactical transport of up to 71 passengers or 50 paratroopers, and for logistics operations to locations that are not accessible to current heavier aircraft and has a proven ability to operate short or short unprepared airstrips, said N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons at the event. Of the 56 aircraft under contract, 16 will come in airworthy condition between September 2023 and August 2025. The first of 40 Made in India aircraft is expected from September 2026 and completed by 2031 at the rate of eight aircraft per year. With 285 aircraft ordered and 38 operators in 34 different countries, the C295 has flown more than 5,00,000 hours. India will become the 35th C295 operator in the world.

