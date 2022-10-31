Biden faces ‘unpredictable’ era with Chinese power Xi

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden’s administration is taking stock of a newly empowered Xi Jinping as the Chinese president begins a breakaway third five-year term as leader of the Communist Party. With US-China relations already strained, Washington is increasingly concerned that tougher days are ahead.

Xi has gained unprecedented power over China’s ruling party since Mao Zedong, the leader from 1949 until his death in 1976. Xi’s consolidation of power comes as the United States has updated its strategies of defense and national security to reflect the fact that China is now America. strongest military and economic adversary.

Biden is proud to have established a relationship with Xi since he first met more than a decade ago when they were their country’s vice presidents. But Biden now faces a counterpart in Xi backed by a greater measure of power and determined to cement China’s superpower status even as it navigates strong economic and diplomatic headwinds.

Were not back to the Mao era. Xi Jinping is not Mao, said Jude Blanchette, director of China studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. But we are definitely in new territory and unpredictable territory in terms of the stability and predictability of the Chinese political system.

Biden and Xi are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of next month’s Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, a long-awaited meeting that would come after nearly two years of strained relations. The leaders are determined to gain the upper hand in a competition they believe will determine which country will be the world’s leading economic and political force in the next century.