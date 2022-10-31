Imran Khan spits venom at institution that ‘raised’ him: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaking to YouTubers in Lahore. Screenshot / PTVPM says Imran Khan called him a shoe shiner but made an unconstitutional offer to the army chief. Prime Minister Shehbaz says Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum of DG ISI got permission before speaking to the media.

LAHORE: As the PTI heads towards Islamabad with its long march, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that Imran Khan was spitting venom against an institution that raised him.

To a question from a YouTuber from Lahore on the DG ISI presser, the Prime Minister said that the head of the PTI had harshly attacked the Pakistani army. He added that the institution works for the defense of Pakistan.

The officers and troops of this institution, since the establishment of Pakistan, have made many sacrifices, be it wars or terrorism, the Prime Minister said. He added that the army was fighting terrorism at a time when no place in the country was safe.

Then you spit venom against such an institution. Was an illegal action taken? Tell me, was the vote of no confidence illegal or unconstitutional? asked PM Shehbaz. He added that the former prime minister had offered the army chief an extension to ensure the failure of the vote of no confidence that ousted him.

He used to call me a shoe shiner and so on and in order to defeat a constitutional action in parliament, Imran Khan made an unconstitutional offer, the PM said.

“He spits venom against an institution that raised him,” the prime minister said. He also reminded the public that the institution had broken down all barriers to support his predecessor and gave him the support no one had as prime minister in the country’s 75-year history.

“I say it in vain lighter that if we had gotten 20% of this support, Pakistan would have skyrocketed under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharifs,” the prime minister said. He added that the PTI leader failed despite all this support.

Giving the example of a car being pushed on start-up, the prime minister said Khan failed despite all that pushing. He added that today former Prime Minister uses Shahbaz Gill or Azam Swati to make statements against this institution.

The things that Imran Khan does, even an animal, does not. Even a witch attacks after jumping three houses, the prime minister has said. He added that Khan will not be able to thank the institution all his life for the favors it has done for him even if he tries to do so all his life.

They raised you and did anything. I got money from Saudi Arabia, China and Qatar and begged. Put everything on the line for the benefit of Pakistan, the prime minister has said.

On ISI DG Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum’s presser with the military spokesman, Prime Minister Shehbaz confirmed that the official asked his permission before speaking to the media.

“I have never seen a liar like Imran Khan in my life,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

Ready for talks with India: PM

To a question on the improvement of relations with India, Prime Minister Shehbaz said he was ready for talks with New Delhi but on certain conditions if it is serious.

“Now is not the time for fighting and wars. I invite India to come and sit at the table,” the prime minister said, adding that while New Delhi was unwilling to address Kashmir, all n would make no sense.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also shared that during his visit to Saudi Arabia he talked about resolving the Kashmir issue. He added that Riyadh is ready to become a mediator between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The prime minister also said he had fruitful talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, adding that he had also shown his willingness to invest in Pakistan.

Khan won’t enter red zone, PM promises

On the impending long march of the PTI, Prime Minister Shehbaz said it was the responsibility of the elected coalition government to ensure stability in the country and would not allow anyone to create political and economic crises.

“Any attempt to enter the red zone would be thwarted under applicable laws,” the Prime Minister said.

Continuing his attack on the PTI leader, the prime minister said Khan had a personal agenda and was determined to push the country into turmoil and economic destruction.

Unfortunately, Imran Niazi’s thinking revolves around his personal interests. Even he did not spare his close friends who were sidelined, he added.

With additional APP input

