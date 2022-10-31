Alarm #10 at Johnsons COP27 plan





ABSENT CHIEF:

Visit by former prime ministers to summit seen as snub to Rishi Sunak, who has been accused of not caring about the threat of climate change A row over British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ refusal to attend the COP27 climate summit took an extraordinary turn on Saturday night as the Observer was informed that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was planning to attend at the event. Multiple sources said they were told that Johnson intended to travel to the crucial meeting of world leaders in Egypt to show solidarity in the fight against the climate crisis. Johnson’s attendance would be potentially explosive just days after Sunak took over as prime minister and decided he had no time to attend. It would be seen as both an implied criticism of Sunak for not going and an attempt to maintain and boost his profile just a week after giving up his own attempts at a dramatic comeback at No.10. Photo: AP Several sources close to Johnson did not deny that he was set to leave. On Saturday evening, there were signs of a row at the highest levels of government over Johnson’s intentions, and indications that efforts could be underway to change his mind. Asked about Johnson’s attendance at COP27, Britain’s Cabinet Office, which is responsible for planning and preparations for the People’s Conference (COP), said it could not answer directly. The government is absolutely committed to supporting COP27 and leading international action to fight climate change and protect nature, a spokesperson said. The UK will be fully represented by senior ministers, including foreign, business and environment secretaries, as well as COP President Alok Sharma. It is understood senior government officials have known for some time that Johnson intended to attend the event in Sharm el-Sheikh, which takes place from Sunday at No 17. It was unclear on Saturday evening whether Johnson planned to be part of the official British government delegation, which includes several lawmakers, as a guest of Egypt’s upcoming COP presidency, or as a guest of a non-governmental organization or other national delegation. . The new prime ministers’ decision not to attend has already drawn huge criticism from the environmental lobby and caused consternation from other governments. Rishi Sunak is absent when it comes to the climate crisis. If even the former prime minister is attending COP27, it’s just further proof of his colossal failure of leadership, says shadow UK secretary of state for climate change and net zero Ed Miliband. The prime minister’s decision to pull out of COP27 shows he doesn’t care about the greatest long-term threat facing our country, Miliband said. The government is falling short of its climate targets and has a deeply unambitious net zero agenda, with plans to cut the cheapest and cleanest forms of energy like onshore wind. Suggestions that Sunak urged King Charles not to attend the summit when he wanted to were dismissed by Buckingham Palace on Saturday night. The palace said the king would demonstrate his own commitment to the COP process by hosting an event at Buckingham Palace this week for business leaders, policymakers and non-governmental organizations, which would be attended by the prime minister and Sharma.

