Bayraktar’s dream ends for Ukraine; Ankara ‘angry’ backs down on setting up TB2 factory in war zone – reports

The era of TB-2 Bayraktar drones from Turkiye in Ukraine may finally be coming to an end if Russian media reports and the Turkish company’s founder’s social media comments are to be believed.

Baykar reportedly told the Ukrainian government of his inability to establish a factory in partnership with a Ukrainian state defense company.

Two main reasons are believed to be behind this decision.

First, the diminishing usefulness and growing vulnerability of drones to Russian air defense and electronic warfare reported by mainstream Western press since June.

Second, an agreement reached between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make Turkey a “gas hub”, helping the latter realize his dreams of regional power, played a significant role in the decline of active support from Turkey. .

Observers believe Erdogan easily complied with Putin’s demands to stop arming Ukraine in return, given the decent personal relations between the two leaders.

Bayraktars began to fall

By the end of June, Ukraine had lost many Bayraktars, as evidenced by dozens of photos and videos posted by pro-Russian and Russian government accounts.

EurAsian Times had reported how, after initial tactical successes, Turkish drones began to fall on advanced Russian air defense and electronic warfare systems.

A Foreign Police The report detailed how junior Ukrainian officers, frontline troops and senior staff were divided over their continued use, with the latter insisting on their continued employment. The Ukrainians had to reduce their employment to 20-30 outings per day.

Even US defense officials have expressed reluctance to send the expensive MQ-1C Gray Eagle drones in Ukraine. Russian Pantsir air defense systems could be the cause, as they reportedly managed to shoot down many Ukrainian planes and drones.

Subsequent analysis by EurAsian Times revealed how far Russia had advanced its electronic warfare (EW) capabilities since its intervention in Syria in 2014. It had developed capabilities to disable and jam most GPS signals and highly encrypted radio frequencies.

Zelensky still wanted Ukrainian-made Bayraktars

On September 9, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky meet Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar in Kyiv. In addition to bestowing Bayraktar with the Order of Merit, the statement from Zelensky’s office said the two men discussed building a Baykar plant in Ukraine using Ukrainian components.

It would be essential to note that Bayraktar’s chief technology officer, Selcuk Bayraktar, is also Erdogan’s son-in-law.

This plant was to use the technical and logistical facilities of Motor Sich Joint Stock Company (JSC), the Ukrainian aircraft engine manufacturer, apparently located in Zaporizhzhia.

As well as being home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which Russia alleges Ukraine bombed, it was also one of four regions along with Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk that voted in a referendum for join the Russian Federation.

Putin-Erdogan deal

On October 13, Putin and Erdogan met on the sidelines of a summit in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Russian President offers supplying gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline under the Black Sea to Turkey.

Reports quote Putin telling Erdogan that the “gas hub” would help “determine the price of gas (regardless of) political overtones.

Erdogan later said in public interactions that the two energy authorities were carrying out technical studies on the viability of the project. He also told the Turkish Parliament and a meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) that he had agreed to Putin’s proposal, according to several reports October 19.

On the same day, Russian cyber pranksters Vovan and Lexus impersonated US officials and checked in senior Ukrainian official Serhiy Pashinsky criticizing the TB-2 in an online interview.

Pashinsky is the People’s Deputy of Ukraine and Chairman of the National Security and Defense Council Committee of Ukraine.

Pashinsky thought he was talking to former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. He said: “there is more public relations and corruption in Bayraktar than combat use”.

The politician, who heads the Association of Defense Companies of Ukraine, went on to say that Turkish drones, which Western and Ukrainian media have hailed as a game-changer on the battlefield in the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, are the “first and foremost a public relations project.”

“I was personally against it because they are extremely vulnerable to air defense systems. They were all shot down within a week. (The drone) is not a self-sufficient weapon” (it cannot operate on its own because he) “is shot down by air defense systems in a flash and has no combat effectiveness,” he said. This Russian translation of Pashinsky’s interview was circulating on social media and private groups Russians.

Baykar himself angrily tweeted on Oct. 18, apparently as a retort to Pashinsky’s clip that had gone viral. “All I can offer Mr. Pashinsky is a response, ‘Go fight on your own then.'” The tweet is no longer visible, but a screenshot is available.

Popular Russian defense publications reported that talk of the Baykar plant “disappeared” from the Ukrainian press in September.

“First, the rumor was that the Turks had decided to reduce the supply of drones to Ukraine, then there is information that the rumors were not rumors, but on the contrary reliable data.

A Russian media According to the report, while Putin and Erdogan plan to create a gas hub in Turkey, Ankara must end the supply of drones to Kyiv”, which was a precondition of the agreement.