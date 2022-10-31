Imran Khan on who asked the slain journalist to leave Pakistan





Imran Khan has condemned the murder of a Pakistani journalist saying he was a patriot. (CASE)

Islamabad:

Responding to the growing row over who had asked journalist Arshad Sharif to flee the country, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “Yes, that was me.”

In an exclusive one-on-one chat with the Daily Times, Khan claimed on Wednesday that while he stands by his claims, no one dared ask him why he advised Sharif to leave the homeland as soon as possible.

“Call me on any forum you like and I’ll bring all the details to light,” he continued.

Khan wondered why those with a deep interest in the name game were hesitant to find answers about the life-threatening circumstances braved by a “patriot who never compromised his conscience”, the Daily Times reported.

The former prime minister condemned the murder of famous Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, saying he was a patriot and carried the pain of Pakistan like no one had ever done.

“Today, if the nation does not support it, there will be no difference between us and the animals,” he said.

The PTI chairman said Arshad Sharif stood for the truth and his conscience was worthless, the Daily Times reported.

“I respected Arshad Sharif the most in journalism, I am very sorry for the martyrdom of Arshad Sharif.”

He also claimed that journalists are harassed all over Pakistan. He added: “Arshad Sharif was killed on target and he is the martyr because he was not afraid of threat calls and did not back down.”

Arshad Sharif (49), a veteran Pakistani journalist, was killed on October 24 in Kenya while driving from Magadi to Nairobi, accompanied by his brother Khurram Ahmed.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/imran-khan-on-who-asked-killed-journalist-to-leave-pakistan-3475122 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos