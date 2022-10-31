Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses deep anguish over South Korea’s worst stampede





The Prime Minister expressed his deep anguish over the loss of life in the stampede in South Korea. (CASE) Seoul: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday and expressed deep anguish over the tragic loss of life in the deadliest stampede in the country’s history that killed at least 153 people, including more than 20 foreigners. The stampede happened on Saturday evening in a narrow downhill alley near the Hamilton Hotel in Seoul’s famous nightlife district after tens of thousands of people flocked to the area for Halloween celebrations . “Prime Minister @narendramodi, in his letter to President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol @President_KR, expressed deep anguish over the tragic loss of life in yesterday’s stampede in Seoul. He also conveyed his sincere condolences to the friends and families who have lost loved ones,” he added. the Indian Embassy in South Korea tweeted on Sunday. PM @Narendra Modi in his letter to the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol @President_KR expressed deep anguish over the tragic loss of life in yesterday’s stampede in Seoul. He also sent his sincere condolences to friends and families who lost loved ones.@mofa_kr India in the Republic of Korea (@IndiainROK) October 30, 2022 On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his condolences over the loss of life in the stampede and said India stood with the country at this difficult time. “Deeply shocked at the loss of so many young lives to the stampede in Seoul. Our condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones,” Mr Jaishankar said in a tweet. “We stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea at this difficult time,” he said. At least 153 people were killed and 133 others injured in a deadly stampede in Seoul’s Itaewon district as huge crowds of revelers, many in their 20s, converged on the entertainment district for the celebrations Halloween nights. The death toll could rise further, as 37 people were seriously injured, according to Yonhap news agency citing officials. The stampede marked South Korea’s worst tragedy since a 2014 ferry sinking that killed 304 people, mostly high school students. The number of foreigners killed in the stampede was 20, Yonhap reported, citing the official tally from firefighters. They are four each from China and Iran; three from Russia; and one each from the United States, France, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Norway, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Austria, officials said. According to a separate tally released by South Korea’s Foreign Ministry, the number of foreigners killed in the stampede stood at 26 as of 9 p.m., with victims coming from 14 countries. Fifteen other injured foreigners were treated at nearby hospitals and six were still receiving treatment, while others were sent home, according to the report. (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

