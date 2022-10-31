Poll watchers in Arizona, Pennsylvania could deter voters





In the run-up to November’s midterm elections, groups that have allied themselves with former President Donald Trump and Republicans have encouraged people to set up polling places with the explicit aim of building a case to challenge the results of the elections, introducing a new facet to the efforts to cancel the 2020 elections.

Early voting locations in Arizona have already been the scene of some high-profile incidents of suspected or potential voter intimidation. In one incident, two armed individuals in tactical gear and affiliated with the group Clean Elections USA were seen at a ballot box in Mesa, Arizona. After two nonprofit groups filed a lawsuit last week against Clean Elections USA alleging voter intimidation, a federal judge has ruled the group’s tactics pose no real threat and that activists are allowed to gather at the polls.

Arizona has been the scene of several alleged cases of voter intimidation, but similar incidents are happening elsewhere, including in swing states like Pennsylvania, as Mary McCord, executive director of the Institute for Advocacy and Georgetown University’s constitutional protections, Judy Woodruff told PBS News Hours on Thursday.

Axios reported earlier this week that members of extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys are being encouraged to register as volunteers at local election offices, putting people who want to disrupt elections on the side of the force. of volunteers which is an essential part of the electoral process. . And groups like True the Vote and One More Mission, which have financial and logistical support from some well-known Trump insiders, are mobilizing volunteers.

These activities contribute to an environment around the upcoming elections so unstable that the Justice Department spoke publicly about it at a press conference last week. Attorney General Merrick Garland said there that the Justice Department has an obligation to ensure a free and fair vote for all who are qualified to vote and will not allow voters to be intimidated in the midterm elections. .

That thousands of people are being instigated into extreme actions this year based on a conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen, the midterm elections are rigged, and Donald Trump is the legitimate President of the United States. States is not clear, even doubtful. But even the possibility of violence could have a chilling effect on voters.

It creates the conditions where across the country it might deter people from voting and make people nervous because they don’t know what might happen in their own area, so I think the effects are much more wider than what’s happening in a particular county in Arizona, Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles and director of its Democracy Safeguarding Project, told Vox.

It goes back to a time when some voters, like African-American voters in the South, were threatened and intimidated when they tried to go to vote.

Some of the Stop the Steal players are at work halfway through

Elections are often a difficult time in democracies, in that they represent a competition for power and resources, Lilliana Mason, associate professor of political science at Johns University’s SNF Agora Institute, told Vox. Hopkins.

The period around elections becomes much more unstable when everyone is arguing about what we consider our own status in society, she said. But there’s also the added complication that virtually the entire Republican Party is pushing this narrative that no election can be legitimate if the Democrats win, so it’s not just a status competition, which is already creating potential of violence, it is a competition for stolen status.

It should be remembered that the riot at the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 was the violent culmination of the Stop the Steal campaign. This campaign was a concerted and coordinated effort by Trump loyalists, including Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Michael Flynn and Cleta Mitchell, to sow doubt around the legitimacy of the 2020 election, first by spreading theories of conspiracy on electoral fraud without basis in fact. Then, after the election itself, Trump and his supporters filed lawsuits (which were dismissed) and demanded audits (which did not change the election results).

Some of these same actors are involved in current poll monitoring efforts. As the Daily Beasts Will Sommer reported, a group called One More Mission is trying to recruit military and law enforcement veterans to watch the polls. The group is funded by the America Project, which is led by former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Overstock.com chief Patrick Byrne and Flynn’s brother Joseph. Since his brief stint in the White House, Michael Flynn has become one of the most recognizable proponents of right-wing conspiracy theories, and Byrne has written an entire book on his voter fraud theories.

Eastman, for his part, encourages people to use observations of their activity at election sites to file legal challenges in elections that Democrats win, as Politico reported this week.

Document what you saw, take the challenge. And [note] which of the judges of this electoral committee refuses to accept your challenge. Put everything in writing, Eastman told a group of volunteers organized through the Mitchells Election Integrity Network to observe or work at polling sites or contest elections after midterms. This then becomes the basis for an affidavit in a legal challenge after the fact.

Eastman is under investigation by the Justice Department for his role in the attempted cancellation of the 2020 election.

Volunteers work as poll watchers at some polling stations, and they can observe the process and report any irregularities, Hasen told Vox. A lot of times they volunteer with a political party, and they’re there to observe and make sure all the rules are followed and that’s usually a positive thing because it helps to make sure everyone is following the rules and provides a few extra pairs of eyes that can check for claims of any sorts of irregularities, he said.

That’s not what’s happening with efforts like Clean Elections USA, One Last Mission and Truth the Vote, however. What’s happening now is much more like vigilantism, Hasen told Vox. There is no reason to stake drop boxes in tactical gear with weapons. This is something that is at least likely to cause fear and intimidation among voters. It’s not something that normally happens.

Protection of the electoral process is essential

As the midterm elections draw closer, experts are deeply concerned about intimidation at the ballot box, based on a misunderstanding about the electoral process and what is normal or acceptable when voting.

McCord told PBS that his organization has received reports of people setting up cameras to film people trying to cast their ballots at ballot boxes, as well as people questioning voters or suggesting that what they were doing while voting is illegal, particularly if they are possibly casting a ballot from an elderly family member or friend. This kind of behavior can intimidate people into thinking they’re doing something wrong, so they won’t show up, McCord said.

Since the 2020 contest, election workers have described a barrage of threats and intimidation, forcing many to quit their jobs. Wandrea Shaye Moss testified before the January 6 committee earlier this year about how she and her mother, Ruby Freeman, who were both election workers in Fulton County, Georgia, had their lives turned upside down at the following false allegations by Trump and Giulianis that they were committing voter fraud. . Moss and her mother are black, and Moss’ testimony included the racist threats and violent intimidation she and her family had suffered.

The New York Times also reported last year that election officials quit their jobs, some for ordinary reasons such as retirement or being fired, but many because they were exhausted by the handling the 2020 election in the midst of a pandemic, and because they feared for their safety or their jobs given the vitriol surrounding the 2020 election.

As Bloomberg reported earlier this week, many top election officials in Pennsylvania have quit their jobs due to stress and the political environment, and officials from 10 of Nevada’s 17 counties have retired, left office or chose not to seek re-election after 2020, according to a Reuters survey.

That leaves a shortage of experienced election officials who have run these contests before, know what to expect and can assess irregularities, Hasen told Vox.

First, you lose people with the kind of experience, knowledge, expertise, respect in the community, but also they are sometimes replaced by people who come in with a partisan ax to grind, or who have adopted false claims that the last election was robbed, he said. This creates a whole new set of problems when they try to hold an election next time.

Although most voters, volunteers and election workers act in good faith and respect the principle of free and fair elections, this approach is not necessarily taken for granted.

Democracy requires truth and reality, and especially what we have seen from people like Trump is an intentional mixing of truth and reality, an intentional creation of [an environment of] I don’t know what’s going on, nobody really knows what’s going on, and so, it can all be true, encouraging people to just listen to what my boss is telling me, Mason said. It’s not democracy, it’s actually autocracy, it’s authoritarianism that listens to the leader about anything that’s really real.

This intentional confusion and doubt around what Mason said is legitimate, what is normal, correct and legal with respect to the electoral process has already shaken faith in the system. It was the goal.

But the midterm elections are a critical time to confront bullying and misinformation with strength and clarity, Hasen told Vox.

If there are acts of bullying that are not adequately addressed, I think that will embolden people for 2024, he said. Now is an opportunity, when there’s no presidential election on the ballot, to make sure we do it right and fairly and nip this stuff in the bud, because it will only get worse in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2022/10/30/23431048/poll-watchers-voting-intimidation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos