Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem crushed to death by Imran’s container during long march coverage – Pakistan





Sadaf Naeem, a journalist covering the PTI Long March for Channel 5, was crushed to death in an accident near Sadhoke on Sunday.

According to Channel 5, the journalist was knocked down by the container of PTI President Imran Khans. The outlet said Naeem fell from the container, after which she was crushed by the vehicle.

A Dawn.com correspondent on the container, however, said Naeem slipped while trying to climb onto the container.

PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the development, saying a woman from the media was killed and Imran got out of the vehicle himself to inspect the incident while Rescue 1122 was also alerted.

We are not 100% sure of the identity but the reports are very bad, he said before the confirmation by the chain.

Fawad asked the public to exercise caution while walking alongside the Imrans container, adding that the lives of all those contributing to the march were precious and respected.

Following the incident, the PTI canceled today’s activities in solidarity.

Shortly after, Imran offered his condolences to the journalists’ family.

I say this with the greatest regret that due to an accident, we are postponing today’s walk.

We pray for the patience and strength of the woman’s family to deal with the tragedy, he said in a brief speech to supporters.

He said he had no words to express my sorrow over this terrible incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed regret over the death, saying he was deeply saddened by the incident.

Offering his condolences to his family, Prime Minister Shehbaz praised Naeem as a dynamic and hardworking journalist.

The Prime Minister announced a financial aid of Rs 5 million for his family and ordered the authorities to immediately complete the regulatory process and release the amount to his family.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said she spoke to Naeem’s husband, adding that his family would be helped in any way possible.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed his grief over the death and said it was the responsibility of any organizer of social or political events to make arrangements to ensure the safety of the public and journalists.

The PTI organization is fully responsible for the lives and property of the people and journalists involved in the long march.

FM Bilawal also called on the Punjab government to fully support the Naeems family, especially their children.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi greeted the deceased and offered his condolences to her family.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance worth Rs. 2.5 million for her family. The Punjab government will take full care of the family, he tweeted.

Journalist Mazhar Abbas called the accident a tragedy and called on Channel 5 to look after the journalist’s family as she died in the line of duty.

Other PTI leaders and members of the fraternity of journalists also praised her and expressed condolences for her death.

Policeman martyred in Muridke

Meanwhile, Punjab Police said a policeman, stationed at Muridke for the march, died of a heart attack.

According to a statement released by Sheikhpura Police Spokesperson, Constable Liaquat Ali was on duty as a driver during the PTI march when he died of a heart attack.

The statement added that Ali was the father of three sons and a daughter and was from Sheikhupuras Khanqah Dogran region.

According to an incident report, he was transferred to Sheikhupura district headquarters hospital but could not recover from the heart attack.

The report adds that his body was sent to his ancestral village.

