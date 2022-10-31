Biden congratulates Lula on win over Trump-backed Bolsonaro in Brazil





President Biden congratulated Luiz Incio Lula da Silva on Sunday for his victory in the Brazilian presidential election, defeating incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

Bolsonaro, like Trump, has cast doubt on the integrity of his country’s electoral system. Biden called Brazil’s elections free, fair and credible in his statement on Sunday.

I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years to come, Biden said of Lula.

With almost 100% of the votes counted on Sunday evening, Lula obtained 50.9% of the votes against 49.1% for Bolsonaro.

The former president and incumbent were the top two candidates in a general election earlier this month, qualifying for Sunday’s runoff.

Lula previously served as Brazil’s president from 2003 to 2010, leading his left-wing Workers’ Party to growing popularity.

However, after leaving office, he was embroiled in a massive corruption scandal that landed him in jail for 19 months. A Supreme Court judge overturned his convictions in March 2021, allowing him to run for president again.

Bolsonaro has been called Trump of the Tropics and has been a deeply divisive president, wrestling with the country’s Supreme Court, overseeing the massive clear-cutting of the Amazon rainforest and spreading skepticism about COVID-19 and vaccines.

On Sunday morning, Trump urged Brazilian voters to send Bolsonaro back to the president’s office.

To the people of Brazil, this is your big day, and also, a big day for the world. Your GREAT and highly respected President, Jair Bolsonaro, needs you to come out and vote, TODAY, so your country can continue on its incredible path to success, Trump wrote.

Don’t let the madmen and maniacs of the radical left destroy Brazil as they have done in so many other countries.

Lula promised tax hikes for the wealthy and increased government services for the poor during the campaign, but offered few details.

Bolsonaros’ warnings about election fraud have raised fears he will refuse to accept defeat on Sunday.

As of 8:30 p.m. EST Sunday evening, Bolsonara had yet to publicly respond to the results.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/international/3711772-biden-congratulates-lula-on-victory-over-trump-backed-bolsonaro-in-brazil/

