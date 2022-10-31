Morbi Cable Bridge collapse: PM Modi cancels Ahmedabad tour and other programs following Gujarat tragedy





Image source: PTI PM Modi cancels road show, sammelan page committee following Morbi tragedy Strong points “The Page Committee Sneh Milan program has been postponed,” BJP Gujarat media cell said.

Official programs to devote railway projects worth Rs 2,900 crore will be on schedule

The Prime Minister’s Office said Prime Minister Modi had requested close monitoring of the situation Collapse of the Morbi cable bridge: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day tour of Gujarat and Rajasthan, has decided to cancel his roadshow which was to be held Monday in Ahmedabad. The decision comes following the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident in which more than 100 people have been reported dead so far. Late on Sunday evening, BJP Gujarat media cell informed that “the Page Committee Sneh Milan program which will be held in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Modi has been postponed.” Further commenting, BJP Gujarat Media Officer Dr. Yagnesh Dave confirmed that there will be no organized programs tomorrow (Monday) following the Morbi tragedy where many people died including including women, children and the elderly. However, official programs to devote railway projects worth Rs 2,900 crore will be on schedule. BJP MP for Rajkot Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya said the NDRF was carrying out rescue operations. “Machinery present on site pumping water out so we can understand the bodies below as there is a lot of silt. I believe the bridge was overloaded and that led to the incident. Many crews went engaged in the rescue, CM to arrive shortly,” he said. Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office said Prime Minister Modi had requested close monitoring of the situation and provision of all possible assistance to those affected. “Prime Minister @narendramodi spoke with CM of Gujarat @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the Morbi accident. He requested the urgent mobilization of teams for rescue operations. He requested that the situation be closely and continuously monitored and provide all possible assistance to those affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. Chief Minister Bhupender Patel said instructions had been given to officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. “I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of the suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Rescue and rescue operations are underway by the system. The system has been instructed to organize immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard,” said the Chief Minister. (With ANI entries) Also Read | Video from a day on surfaces of Gujarat Cable Bridge showing people trying to swing it | LOOK latest news from india

