King Charles Won’t Attend COP27 Summit in Egypt: #10





The Prime Minister’s Office claimed it had been “unanimously agreed” by the Royal Household and Government that the British monarch would not attend the climate summit.

King reportedly ‘championing on the job’ to go to climate summit [Getty] pictures]

King Charles will not attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt in November, Downing Street has confirmed, ending weeks of speculation. Earlier this week, Egyptian authorities renewed an invitation to British monarchs to attend the summit after plans to attend were canceled by ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss. Buckingham Palace has yet to officially comment on the No.10’s most recent announcement, although The Time reported that the king was “hurrying to leave” and would be disappointed with the government’s position. But the Prime Minister’s Office claimed it had been “unanimously agreed” by the Royal Household and Government that the King would not attend. Once a staunch campaigner on environmental issues, the King is now constitutionally bound to remain politically impartial. Current dividing lines in British politics also continue to interfere with British preparations to attend the upcoming conference. New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will not attend the climate summit, preferring to focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” facing Britain. His decision drew criticism from opposition parties and his own MPs, any of whom could spark particular controversy by attending. Former leader Boris Johnson has hinted he could join world leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh, unnamed sources said. TheObserver This weekend. This year’s conference attracts several high-level heads of state – including US President Joe Biden – while the Kremlin could also send delegates to the summit. “We have received a large number of confirmations from all over the world, I think the last count was around 90 heads of state but the numbers keep coming in,” said Wael Aboulmagd, a special representative for the presidency of the COP27. Reuters earlier this month.

