Imran Khan refutes PM Shehbaz’s claim on talks offer





In his address to the participants of the march in Murdike, Imran Khan, while responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s claim to seek talks on the appointment of the new army chief, said he does not speak to “bootshiners”.

“I spoke to those with whom Shehbaz hid in the trunk of the car to talk,” Imran said. He also asked why he would send a message to the prime minister.

The former prime minister also said he was not brought up in a “military dictator nursery”.

“I am not calling Ayub Khan dad like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. I am not like Nawaz Sharif who built General Jilani’s house and pressed General Ziaul Haq’s lap to become a minister,” the leader said. of the PTI.

Regarding Indian media coverage of his attack on military officials, the PTI leader told media in the neighboring country that his party stood with the military.

“I came to power with the power of the people, not because of the establishment,” Khan said, adding that he was only looking for the rule of law in the country and the protection of the rights of the people. .

Continuing his attack on the coalition government, the PTI leader said former dictator Pervez Musharraf had harmed the country by giving NRO to these parties.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan was ready to cause irreparable damage to the state to satisfy his ego.

During his interaction with YouTubers here in Lahore, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Imran Khan reached out for talks on the issue of COAS appointment and election date with the government a year ago. month through a mutual friend.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said PTI leader Imran Khan had the sole personal objective and was determined to push the country into turmoil and economic destruction for the realization of his vested interests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/30-Oct-2022/imran-khan-refutes-pm-shehbaz-s-claim-on-offer-of-talks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

