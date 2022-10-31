Chhath Festival is an example of “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat”





New Delhi Extending Chhath Puja greetings on his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Chhath Puja is a prime example of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”. In the 94th episode of his Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said: “The Chhath festival is also an example of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. Today, wherever the people of Bihar and Purvanchal are in no any corner of the country, Chhath is celebrated with great pomp,” he said, Chhath was now being organized on a large scale in different districts of Maharashtra, as well as in Delhi, Mumbai and many parts of Gujarat . “I remember earlier in Gujarat Chhath Puja was not performed so much. But with time the colors of Chhath Puja started to dissolve in almost all of Gujarat. this. Nowadays, we see how many great images of Chhath Puja also come from abroad. That is to say, India’s rich heritage, our faith, strengthens its identity in all corners of the world” , did he declare. “So today, besides worshiping the Sun, why not also discuss its benefit? This blessing of the Sun God is solar energy,” Prime Minister Modi said. He said that solar energy is a subject in which the whole world sees its future. For India, the Sun God has not only been worshiped for centuries, but has also been central to our way of life. Today, the Prime Minister said that India is combining its traditional experiences with modern science and has become one of the biggest countries to generate electricity from solar energy. How solar power is changing the lives of the country’s poor and middle class is also a subject of study, he said. Chhath Puja is an ancient Vedic Hindu festival which is celebrated to seek the blessings of the Sun God for a healthy, happy and prosperous life. Sunlight is believed to have cures for various diseases and ailments. Bathing in the sacred river is also considered to have certain medicinal and spiritual benefits. The party requires maintaining the greatest ritual purity. READ ALSO : Prime Minister Modi sends his wishes to the Emir of Qatar for the FIFA World Cup Also called Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath, the four-day festival is dedicated to the deity Surya and Shashthi Devi. As part of the ritual, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families. They also offer Arghya to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya. the welfare of their sons and the happiness of their families The four-day festival began on October 28, which was a Friday, with the main day and the last day of the puja being celebrated on October 31, which falls on Monday. Every day people observe the Chhath and follow rigorous rituals. According to Drik Panchang, sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 6:43 a.m. and sunset will be at 6:03 p.m. The Shashthi tithi starts at 05:49 on October 30 and ends at 03:27 on October 31.

