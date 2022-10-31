Collapse of the Gujarat Bridge: 141 dead; PM Modi offers ex-gratia to relatives of the deceased





141 people have died and several are believed to have been injured after a suspension bridge collapsed over the Machhu River in Gujarats Morbi district on Sunday. Several teams from Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are currently engaged in rescue operations and 177 people have been rescued so far. An Indian army official told ANI news agency. The rescue operation is still ongoing. The Indian army arrived here around 3 o’clock in the evening. We are trying to recover the bodies. NDRF teams are also carrying out rescue operations. Main points to know 1. The rescue team consists of five NDRF teams consisting of 110 officials, 149 SRDF officials, one team from Jamnagar Garuda Commando, 50 Indian Army divers in nearby areas and 20 rescue boats. 2. India’s Valsura Naval Station sent a team of more than 40 people for rescue operations, including naval commandos and sailors. 3. More than 25 ambulances from several places while several private ambulances and 3 army ambulances arrived at the scene. 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the relatives of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 for the injured. 5. The Gujarat government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for relatives of those who lost their lives and compensation of Rs 50.00 for those injured in the Morbi Bridge collapse. 6. Gujarat CM Bhuepndrabhai Patel visited Morbi Civil Hospital where injured from bridge collapse were admitted. 7. About 40 doctors from health centers including Rajkot and Surendranagar hospitals have started emergency treatment at Morbi Civil Hospital. 8. The Gujarat government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident. 9. Commissioner of Municipalities Rajkumar Beniwal will lead the SIT while other members are Department of Roads and Construction Secretary Sandeep Vasava, Inspector General of Police Subhash Trivedi and two engineers specializing in structural control and quality. 10. Events such as PM Modis road show in Ahmedabad and Congress; Gujarat Parivartan Sankalp Yatra in five areas has been postponed. (With contributions from AajTak, agencies) Also Read: Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM announces ex-gratia for victims, Amit Shah says NDRF will arrive soon

