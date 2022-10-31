Stable, predictable, futuristic government policies; new work culture: PM Modi





VADODARA: In a major effort for the government’s “Make in India” project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the project to manufacture C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force at Vadodara in the Gujarat. The aircraft will be manufactured at the Tata-Airbus consortium’s factory in the state. Prime Minister says India has emerged as a major manufacturing hub and a ‘new saga of economic reform is being written’ in the country as his government’s policies are ‘stable, predictable and futuristic’ . “Today, India is working with a new mindset and a new work culture,” he said during his address at the ceremony. The Prime Minister said that India will become a major producer of transport aircraft and there may be a day when large commercial aircraft are also manufactured in the country. He said that India with its “Make-in-India” and “Make-for-Globe” approach was building its strength and the country had become a major manufacturing hub globally. He added that he could foresee that India would manufacture large passenger planes which would proudly display the words “Made in India”. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel were present at the ceremony. The launch took place ahead of the announcement of Gujarat Assembly elections, which are expected in the coming week. Modi said the facility has the potential to transform the country’s defense and transport sector. He pointed out that this is the first time that such a large investment has taken place in India’s defense sector. “A key aspect of progress is the change of mentality. For a long time, governments have worked with the idea that only the government knows everything and only it can do everything. This mindset has suppressed the talent of the country, has not let the private sector develop,” the prime minister said. “Today, for the first time in the country, the foundation stone of an aircraft manufacturing plant is being laid by the private sector. It is certainly a matter of pride for the defense sector as well as for the country,” said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We accept, with humility and a great sense of responsibility, the trust the GoI has placed in Airbus…together we will deliver an aircraft that will strengthen the IAF and serve the PM’s vision of “Atma Nirbhar Bharat”. He added that the C-295 aircraft project was a direct product of Modi’s Make-In-India policy. “A policy that has encouraged my company, Airbus, to rethink the way we do business in India… On average, we will be delivering more than one aircraft to India per week for the next 10 years,” Scherer said. …

