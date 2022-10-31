Is Donald Trump back on Twitter? Tweet thanking Elon Musk makes people think | Tendency





Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reached his $44 billion deal to take over Twitter after months of legal dispute. The acquisition of the social media platform would have resulted in the firing of top executives and Musk’s dramatic entry with sink inside Twitter’s headquarters. As Elon Musk took over Twitter after months of twists and turns, many have taken to the social media platform to share different types of tweets. Amid this, a tweet from a “verified” Donald J. Trump Twitter profile thanking Tesla CEO Elon Musk for restoring his account caught the attention of netizens.

“Thank you, @elonmusk! Great to be back. Hope I missed all the haters and losers!” read the message shared on Twitter. While many believed Twitter restored Donald Trump’s account after Musk’s takeover, others pointed out that the account did not belong to the former US president.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Thanks, @elonmusk! I feel good to be back. I hope I missed all the haters and losers!

— Donald J. Trump (@TheUltGmr) October 28, 2022

Since being shared on October 28, the tweet has racked up over 4.6 lakh likes and several comments.

“Is it real or fake? posted an individual. “Welcome to Twitter Mr Donald Trump. Lots of love and respect to you from Pakistan,” another commented. “2 mins silence for those who believe this is Donald J Trump’s real Twitter handle,” wrote a third. A fourth wrote: ‘Looks like someone changed their nick name and PFP.’

If you’re also confused that Donald J. Trump made the tweet, allow us to help. The tweet was shared by a previously verified Twitter account, which changed its username to Donald J. Trump. The bio for this account reads: “We’re doing a little trolling. (this is a parody). Crush the players….” This means that Donald Trump’s Twitter account is still suspended, and if you find it hard to believe, below is a screenshot of his account.

Screenshot of Donald Trump’s Twitter account. (Twitter)

Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump’s account on January 8, 2021, citing the risk of further incitement to violence two days after the Capitol Hill riots. “After careful consideration of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, we have permanently suspended the account,” the company wrote in a blog post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Delhi team of the Hindustan Times. She covers hot topics, human interest stories and viral content online. …See the details

Subscribe to our best newsletters

Successfully subscribed to the newsletter

Thank you for subscribing to our Daily News Capsule newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/is-donald-trump-back-on-twitter-this-tweet-thanking-elon-musk-makes-people-think-so-101667185185836.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos