Turkey’s ‘Century Vision’: Turkish President Erdogan wants new constitution to strengthen law and equality





In his recent speech on Friday, October 28, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised a new constitution that would guarantee citizens’ rights and freedoms. He said: “The shelf life of the September 12 constitution drafted after the 1980 military coup has already expired, and he promised to strengthen law, pluralism and equality in the country with the new The leader added that he is trying to save the country from the coup because the existing referendums do not prevent the country does not help to improve the situation of the citizens. Read also | Erdogan of Turkiye proposes a vote on the right of women to wear the Islamic headscarf Presented as his vision for the development of the country, the speech was organized ahead of the next elections in June. During his speech, Erdogan announced the idea of ​​a “Century of Turkey Vision”, ANI reported. He said, “We want to make the 100th anniversary of our Republic the turning point of a new era that will change politics in Turkey with its style, operation and results.” “Bringing a new constitution as a product of the national will is one of the first goals of our century vision of Turkey. We are determined to implement it with the approval of our parliament and the approval of our It is the most fundamental right of our nation, which has paid the price for the protection of its homeland for a thousand years, its Republic for a century, its democracy for 80 years, and its independence on July 15 (because of the failed coup attempt), to have such a constitution,” he added. However, under his rule, the autocratic rulers under his leadership declined severely. Read also | Erdogan faces outrage in Turkey after blaming ‘fate’ for Amasra mine explosion According to data from several global reports, the country has been mentioned among the weak nations when it comes to press freedom and gender equality. As Turkey ranked 117 out of 139 nations according to According to Word Justice Project Rule of Law 2021, Turkey ranks 117 out of 139 countries. The 2022 World Press Freedom Index ranked Turkey 149th out of 180 countries. In the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap 2022 report, Turkey ranked 124th out of 146 nations. The aforementioned data clearly reveals that authoritarianism in the country is on the rise and media freedom is rapidly declining. Turkiye’s constitution was adopted in 1982, with 19 amendments and three referenda under the ruling AKP party. The people of the country opposed Erdogan and his policies, blaming him for the deterioration of the situation in the country. The question now is whether the people will choose him as their leader again or whether there will be a new government next year. (With agency contributions) WATCH WION LIVE HERE

