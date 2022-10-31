Politics
Sunak signals he may attend UN climate summit
Rishi Sunak has opened the door to a possible reversal of his decision not to attend the UN’s COP27 climate change summit next month after mounting criticism from Tory MPs.
Sunaks’ allies said on Sunday that the prime minister’s top priority should focus on domestic issues, but they left open the possibility that he could attend the summit in Egypt which begins on November 6.
It depends on progress, one said, adding that Sunak’s diary is currently focused on dealing with the economic crisis and the government’s autumn statement scheduled for Nov. 17.
Last week, Downing Street said Sunak would not attend the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh due to pressing domestic commitments. US President Joe Biden and French leader Emmanuel Macron will be among those attending.
The prime ministers’ initial decision not to attend the UN conference added to the row over UK representation. King Charles has been advised by Downing Street not to attend the event.
Downing Street’s acknowledgment on Sunday that Sunak might find time to make it to the COP27 summit came after Alok Sharma, the government’s climate czar, criticized the prime ministers’ priorities.
Sunak removed Sharma from the cabinet last week and the climate envoy lost his status as minister.
Sharma, chair of the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year, said Sunaks’ expected non-attendance at the follow-up meeting in Egypt was disappointing and could hurt the Tories’ prospects in the next election.
I am quite disappointed that the Prime Minister is not leaving, Sharma told the Sunday time.
I understand he has a huge inbound bin of domestic issues that need to be dealt with. But I would say going to COP27 would engage with other world leaders. And I think that sends a signal should the Prime Minister pursue our renewed commitment to the issue.
Sharma, who will hand over the UK’s COP presidency to Egypt at the summit, said one of the reasons Australia’s Conservatives failed to win this year’s election was because people didn’t think not that they took this matter seriously enough.
Tensions over Sunaks’ position on the COP27 summit could rise further if former prime minister Boris Johnson decides to attend the conference. Johnson played a key role in raising awareness of the COP26 event in Glasgow.
Johnsons spokesman declined to deny a report in the observer newspaper that the former Prime Minister was planning to attend the event.
Former Minister Nadine Dorries said on Twitter: The Prime Minister is WRONG not to go to the COP. Global warming is the greatest crisis facing our planet.
Anthony Browne, another Tory MP, said Sunday that Sunak was wrong not to allow the Kings to attend the summit.
He tweeted: The King leads world opinion on climate change and his presence will help ensure the success of the summit. It is essential that the UK maintains its international leadership to achieve net zero.
However, some Tory MPs praised Sunak for having the right priorities they say the prime minister should focus on the fall statement.
Former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg tweeted last week: The cost of living will not be solved in Sharm el-Sheikh where each hotel room for the conference costs 2,000 a night.
The climate issue resonates particularly with young voters, a demographic with which the Conservatives have struggle to connect for many years.
Upgrade Secretary Michael Gove told the BBC the government has a good record of working towards a goal of net zero carbon by 2050. Even more important is what we do than who goes there, a he declared.
Speaking in London on Sunday, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said she would not attend the COP27 summit, a decision she said she came to for many reasons.
The COP meetings were a way of trying to get change slowly. As things stand, the COPs are not really going to lead to major changes, unless of course we use them as an opportunity to mobilize and make people aware of the need for radical change and to scale of society, she said.
Thunberg added that opportunities for protest at this year’s meeting in Egypt would be extremely limited. It will be difficult for activists to make their voices heard, she said.
