Prime Minister Modi receives a warm welcome in Vadodara





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting his home state of Gujarat, was warmly welcomed upon his arrival in Vadodara on Sunday. People flocked from both sides of the streets, where PM Modi’s cavalcade crossed, to greet him. Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujrat today. The Indian Air Force’s C-295 transport plane will be manufactured by Tata-Airbus, Defense Ministry officials said. Apart from manufacturing 40 planes, this Vadodara facility would manufacture additional planes for Air Force requirements and exports, according to Defense Secretary Aramane Giridhar. IAF officials said the Indian Air Force’s first squadron of C-295 transport aircraft would also be based at Vadodara. According to Ministry of Defense officials, 96% of the work done by Airbus at its facilities in Spain would be done at Indian facilities and the electronic warfare suite for the aircraft would be done by state-owned Bharat Electronics (BEL). Noting that it would have one of the highest indigenous contents, defense officials added that Indian-built planes would be delivered from 2026 to 2031 and the first 16 planes would arrive between 2023 and 2025. IAF Deputy Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh pointed out that the Indian Air Force will eventually become the largest operator of the C-295 transport aircraft. Later on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate two tourist attractions – a maze (labyrinth) garden and the Miyawaki Forest at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat. Spanning 3 acres with a 2,100 meter path, Maze Garden is the largest of its kind in the country and was developed in a short period of just eight months. Kevadia’s Maze Garden was built in the form of a “Yantra” that exudes positive energy. The key objective for choosing this design was to bring symmetry while focusing on building an intricate network of pathways. No less than 1,80,000 saplings have been planted near this labyrinth garden. These include Orange Gemini, Madhu Kamini, Glory Bovar and Mehndi. This place was originally a dumping ground for debris which has now turned into a green landscape. The rejuvenation of this barren land has not only beautified the surroundings, but has also helped establish a vibrant ecosystem where birds, butterflies and bees now thrive. Miyawaki Forest will be another tourist attraction for people visiting Ekta Nagar. This forest takes its name from the technique developed by the Japanese botanist and ecologist Dr. Akira Miyawaki to plant young trees of various species planted next to each other, which turns into a dense urban forest. Plant growth is ten times faster with this method and as a result, the developed forest is 30 times denser. With the Miyawaki method, a forest can be grown in just two to three years, compared to at least 20 to 30 years with the traditional method.

