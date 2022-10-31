Trump Organization faces criminal benefit tax evasion trial





NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump rocketed from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was funding big perks for some of his most trusted executives, including apartments and luxury cars.

Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax evasion — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by senior officials to hide the plums and avoid paying taxes.

Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were chosen for the case, the only criminal trial to stem from the Manhattan District Attorney’s three-year investigation into the former president.

Among the key prosecution witnesses: Trump’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against the company in exchange for a five-month prison sentence.

If found guilty, the Trump Organization could be fined more than $1 million and could have difficulty securing new loans and deals. Certain partners and government entities may seek to sever ties with the company. It could also hamper its ability to do business with the US Secret Service, which sometimes pays the company for hosting and services while protecting Trump as a former president.

Neither Trump nor any of his children who worked as leaders of the Trump Organization are charged or accused of wrongdoing. Trump should not testify or even attend the trial.

Prosecutors said they didn’t need to prove Trump knew about the scheme to secure a conviction and that the case “did not involve Donald Trump.” But a defense attorney, William J. Brennan, said that even though he’s not physically there, Trump is “always there, like the mist in the room.”

That’s because Trump is synonymous with the Trump Organization, the entity through which he runs his many businesses, including his investments in golf courses, luxury towers and other real estate, his many marketing deals. and his television activities.

Trump signed some of the checks at the center of the case. His name appears on memos and other company documents. Witnesses could testify to conversations they had with Trump. They are even expected to go into Trump’s personal general books as evidence.

Prosecutors say The Trump Organization – through its affiliates Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. — is responsible in part because the old Weisselberg was a “senior executive officer” charged with acting on behalf of the company and its various entities.

The Trump Organization said it did nothing wrong. Lawyers for the company argue that Weisselberg and other executives acted on their own and that, if at all, their actions harmed the company financially.

Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to taking $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, blamed himself and other top Trump Organization executives, including Vice President and Comptroller Jeffrey McConney.

But he disagreed that the company had been harmed, saying the benefits had actually saved him money because it saved him from having to give raises.

Prosecutors said they plan to call 15 witnesses, including Weisselberg and McConney, who were granted limited immunity to testify last year before a grand jury.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan expects the trial to last at least four weeks, although a defense lawyer estimated last week that the prosecution alone could last two months. The Court will meet for a full day on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and for a half day on Fridays. The trial adjourned on Wednesday so the judge could attend to other matters.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mynorthwest.com/3689785/trump-organization-faces-criminal-tax-fraud-trial-over-perks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos