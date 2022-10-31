Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancels Ahmedabad tour and other festive events planned today in view of the collapse of the Morbi bridge





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has canceled his road show scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday following the Morbi Cable Bridge collapse incident. Late on Sunday evening, BJP Gujarat media cell informed that “the Page Committee Sneh Milan program which will be held in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Modi has been postponed.” Speaking to ANI News Agency, BJP Gujarat Media Officer Dr Yagnesh Dave confirmed the decision that no celebratory program will take place today following the Morbi tragedy where the number death toll rose to 132. Notably, the official programs to devote railway projects worth Rs 2,900 crore will take place as per schedule, ANI reported. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi informed on Monday that 132 deaths have been reported so far in the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident. “A criminal case has been registered. An investigation began today under the direction of Range IGP,” he said at a press conference, as quoted by ANI. The minister added: “Everyone worked all night. Navy, NDRF, Air Force and Army came quickly. Over 200 people worked through the night (for search and rescue operations).” On Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office said Prime Minister Modi had requested close monitoring of the situation and the provision of all possible assistance to those affected. “Prime Minister @narendramodi spoke with CM of Gujarat @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the Morbi accident. He requested the urgent mobilization of teams for rescue operations. He requested that the situation be closely and continuously monitored and provide all possible assistance to those affected,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted. PM @Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM @bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the Morbi incident. He called for the urgent mobilization of teams for rescue operations. He asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored and provide all possible assistance to those affected. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022 The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would receive Rs. 50,000, the PMO informed.

