Jokowi, Prabowo and Erick Thohir enter the list of the 500 most influential Muslim personalities in the world





Jakarta (pilar.id) – The Royal Center for Islamic Strategic Studies (MABDA) has published a list of the 500 most influential Muslim personalities in the world. In the list, three Indonesian personalities are in the top 50, namely President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) Executive Board Chairman KH Yahya Cholil Staquf and Habib Muhammad Luthfi bin Yahya. In the list, Jokowi’s name is at number 13. While Kiai Yahya is at number 19, and Habib Lutfi is at number 30. As for the first to fifth order occupied by the rulers of the Middle East. They are King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamid Al-Thani, Head of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, King of Jordan Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein. In addition, several names of other Indonesian personalities appear on the list of 500 influential Muslim personalities in the world. These names include, for the political domain, Megawati Soekarnoputri, Prabowo Subianto and Khofifah Indar Parawansa. Meanwhile, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin as well as General Chairman of the Council of Indonesian Ulemas (MUI) KH Miftahul Achyar have been included in the religious affairs administration category. Then KH Achmad Mustafa Bisri and M Din Syamsudin were included as scientists while KH Quraish Shihab and Abdullah Gymnastiar were appointed as lecturers. Additionally, there are two qori from Indonesia who are also included in the 500 Influential Muslim People of the World. They are Muzammil Hasballa as a newcomer, and there is Hj Maria Ulfah. For arts and culture, there is Asma Nadia, Helvy Tiana Rosa and Sulis. Dancing, in the World of 500 Influential Muslims also placed Finance Minister Sri Mulyani and State Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir. They fall into the category of entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, Mizan Group director Haidar Bagir is in the philanthropic category. Then there is KH Said Aqil Siradj who is included in the social issues category, and the media domain is held by Goenawan Mohamad. There is also a newcomer in the field of science and technology, namely Nadhira Nuraini Afifa. This Indonesian-inspired figure is a doctor who graduated from the University of Indonesia and Harvard University. (but/din)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pilar.id/jokowi-prabowo-hingga-erick-thohir-masuk-daftar-500-tokoh-muslim-paling-berpengaruh-dunia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos