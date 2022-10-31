Imran Khan stops march after Pak reporter crushed to death by container





A journalist covering former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s long walk died on Sunday after being crushed under her container.

New Delhi, UPDATE: Oct 31, 2022 08:39 IST

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan waves to his supporters during a march to the city of Islamabad on October 30, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

By India Today Web Desk: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan halted his long march on Sunday after a Pakistani journalist covering his event died after being crushed under her container.

The deceased was identified as Channel Five journalist Sadaf Naeem. Khan’s container crushed the journalist after she fell from it near Sadhoke.

The incident prompted Khan to halt his march to Islamabad to pressure the federal government to call a snap election.

His convoy set off from the eastern city of Lahore and is expected to reach Islamabad on Friday.

“Shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that resulted in the death of Channel 5 journalist Sadaf Naeem during our march today,” Khan said on Twitter.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the terrible accident that resulted in the death of Channel 5 journalist Sadaf Naeem during our march today. I have no words to express my pain. My prayers and condolences go out to the family at this tragic time. We have canceled our walk for today. Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 30, 2022

The long walk would depart from Kamoke on day four on Monday. Previously, it was expected to reach Gujranwala at the end of its third day.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while reacting to the journalist’s death, said he was “deeply saddened” by the journalist’s death.

He further wrote in his tweet that Sadaf Naeem was a “dynamic and hardworking” journalist, adding that he prayed for forgiveness for the deceased and patience for the family.

Information Minister Maryyium Aurangzeb expressed shock at Sadaf’s death and asked how the journalist was run over by the container transport truck Khan was using.

“I know her personally. She was a hardworking journalist and was killed trying to interview Imran Khan, which is shocking,” she said.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi greeted the deceased and offered his condolences to her family and announced financial aid worth Rs 25 lakh for her family. “The Punjab government will take full care of the family,” he tweeted.

(Data from PTI and Reuters)

Posted on:

October 31, 2022

