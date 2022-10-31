Erdogan wants a new constitution for Turkey

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a speech last Friday in Ankara, touted as Erdogan’s vision for Turkey in the next century, but widely seen as his campaign manifesto for the upcoming elections next June, promised a new constitution that would guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens.

“The term of validity of the September 12 constitution drafted after the 1980 military coup has already expired,” Erdogan said.

Turkey’s president said the new constitution would strengthen “the rule of law, pluralism and equality”, although in recent years his increasingly autocratic rule has seriously weakened all of the above, as evidenced by relevant rankings of international organizations.

It should be noted that in the World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index for 2021, which assesses the rule of law in 139 countries or jurisdictions, Turkey ranked 117th out of 139 countries in terms of the rule of law. by right.

In the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, compiled by Reporters Without Borders, Turkey ranks 149th out of 180 countries. The relevant report warned that authoritarianism in Turkey was increasing and media pluralism was declining, as all possible means were used to undermine criticism.

Furthermore, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, Turkey ranks 124th out of 146 countries when it comes to gender inequality. One of the main causes is that the income of women was on average only 47% of that of men.

On October 28, Erdogan declared Turkey’s “vision of the century”. He claimed that on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey next year, “the century of Turkey” will begin.

“We want to make the 100th anniversary of our Republic the turning point of a new era that will change politics in Turkey with its style, operation and results,” he said.

Continuing, Erdogan said: “Bringing a new constitution as a product of the national will is one of the first goals of our century vision of Turkey. We are determined to implement it with the approval of our parliament. and approval of our nation. It is the most fundamental right of our nation, which has paid the price for the protection of its homeland for a thousand years, its Republic for a century, its democracy for 80 years and its independence on July 15 (because of the failed coup attempt), to have such a constitution.”

Erdogan failed to mention that the constitution adopted in 1982 has been amended 19 times, and three referendums for constitutional amendments were held in 2007, 2010 and 2017 under the ruling AKP.

The constitutional referendum, held under a state of emergency in April 2017 (following the failed military coup attempt in 2016), organized by the AKP and its far-right partner the MHP party, passed 18 amendments to the Turkish constitution which abolished the office of prime minister and replaced the parliamentary system with an executive presidency and a presidential system, without meaningful checks and balances.

The president was given sweeping new powers and is now head of state and government.

Moreover, it can exercise extensive control over appointments to the Supreme Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK), which further weakens the independence of the judiciary.

In his speech, Erdogan said: “We are trying to save our country from the shame of the coup constitution and to have a completely new, civil, democratic and libertarian constitution. The fact that we pioneered numerous constitutional amendments during our governments does not prevent us from seeing and deploring the persistent deficiency in this matter.”

Continuing, he said draft constitutional amendments would be submitted next week which would guarantee “the rights to education and employment of all our daughters and sisters, whether they wear the headscarf or are uncovered, as well as would protect our family institution from the threat of perverse currents”. “

Erdogan and his ally Devlet Bahceli want to change the constitution in a way that suits their own electoral goals, but they lack the votes to do so.

Bahceli wants to lower the electoral threshold from 10% to 7%, because polls show that he has lost a significant part of his supporters.

Political observers have expressed the view that Erdogan wants to get rid of an electoral rule that a presidential candidate must garner more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff election.

The Erdogan-Bahceli alliance simply does not have the manpower to achieve its goal. For a new constitution, 400 votes (out of the 600 members of the Grand National Assembly) are required, while for a referendum, 360 votes are needed.

Currently, the AKP has 288 seats and the MHP 48, ie the two parties jointly control 336 votes in Parliament. They need at least 24 more to put the referendum to a public vote and so they need to come to an agreement with some of the opposition parties.

Interestingly, opposition parties are strongly in favor of changing the constitution, although for different reasons than Erdogan. On February 28, six opposition parties signed a long joint manifesto for the abolition of the executive presidential system and the restoration of civil liberties and the rule of law within the framework of a strengthened parliamentary system.

They want to end the concentration of power in the hands of the president and want the president to have only token powers, while executive power will be exercised by the cabinet headed by the prime minister. Their main problem is whether they manage to agree on a pre-election alliance for the next elections and on a common candidate who can defeat Erdogan.

Turkish journalist Murat Yetkin, in an article published several months ago, pointed out that “Erdogan could face two main problems. First, what will he suggest to the opposition? opposition bloc, and how will it ensure that these articles are not changed at the last minute during the vote in the Grand National Assembly?

