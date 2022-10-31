Politics
Mobiles are inherently insecure, which may surprise UK politicians | Piracy
It is no longer relevant to point out that a cell phone, if hacked, can be the ultimate surveillance tool. But the question is whether this comes as a surprise to UK politicians and whether they are using their devices sensibly or negligently.
We will certainly never know exactly what happened to Liz Truss’ phone. The then foreign secretary had to abruptly give up her main number and pick up a new government-issued handset this summer, just when it emerged she was likely to be the next prime minister after Boris Johnson .
Political insiders say the fear was that Russian actors hacked into politicians’ phones, although the security community is less certain of what happened even now, three months later. What is agreed is that Truss had to quickly change his main number this summer, such was the anxiety in Whitehall.
But it comes after a series of similar concerns over the security of ministerial cellphones, including that Boris Johnson’s phone number has been freely available online for 15 years and the UAE has been accused by forensic experts of attempted to hack into phones in Downing Street and abroad. Office, an assertion that Abu Dhabi denies.
The reality is that a mobile phone is inherently insecure, but, like anyone else, a politician will want and need to use one. So the question is: what information is shared via political motives and how sensitive is it?
Ministers receive a security briefing upon taking office and are told that they can be prosecuted under the Official Secrets Act if they transmit highly classified information via a mobile device, or by any other means.
But they don’t have to do without their personal phones: a more secure government phone can be provided, although with some ministers, including Johnson, it may take some time before their old phone is taken.
On the other hand, it’s unlikely that Truss was reckless enough to share secret or top secret documents via his phone. A former Whitehall insider said it would require her to make hugely complicated document transfers or tell someone else to do them for her in breach of the rules.
But other ministers have done stupid things. A personal email account belonging to Liam Fox, the former trade secretary, was repeatedly hacked by Russians in 2019, who then stole classified documents relating to US-UK trade talks, a reminder of how Suella Bravermans most recently used a personal email account. could be.
At the time of the security alarm surrounding the Trusss phone, the concern was that his WhatsApp messages, possibly months old, had been compromised. Some of it will likely be cabinet gossip, chatter with colleagues and allies, or other insider information touching on government business.
Many things may not be fundamental to confidential state affairs. But Peter Ricketts, a former national security adviser, describes it as material in a problematic area in that, while not strictly classified, it could be quite sensitive.
A squabble at the heart of government could be of interest to spies, especially if it touched on foreign or defense policy, such as communications with foreign leaders.
The reality, Ricketts argues, is that ministers need to use their cellphones and personal emails wisely and there is no shortage of official guidance on how to do so. What is less certain is whether ministers will pay attention.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2022/oct/30/liz-truss-mobile-inherently-insecure-surprise-british-politicians-ministers-security
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mobiles are inherently insecure, which may surprise UK politicians | Piracy
- Dakota Schedule: Oct. 31-Nov. 4 | News, Sports, Jobs
- Erdogan wants a new constitution for Turkey
- How Singaporean organizations can lead the next wave of innovation in the global battle for talent
- Aldi is the first UK supermarket to introduce the new initiative.
- Imran Khan stops march after Pak reporter crushed to death by container
- In Xi Jinping’s China, even internal reports fall prey to censorship
- Happy Halloween: Korean zombie thrillers, Hollywood classics and two Ram Gopal Varma hits; the scariest horror movies you need to watch
- Suryakumar Yadav is the best middle-order batsman in T20 cricket Misbah-ul-Haq says he’s never seen a knock like this
- New ready-to-wear collection designed by fashion graduates on sale at Om Diva boutique The Irish Times
- Why former Chinese leader was kicked out of Communist Party congress – BBC News
- Asian Stock Market: Tracks Footprints of Upbeat S&P500, DXY Turns Sideways, Oil Falls