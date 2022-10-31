Mobiles are inherently insecure, which may surprise UK politicians | Piracy

It is no longer relevant to point out that a cell phone, if hacked, can be the ultimate surveillance tool. But the question is whether this comes as a surprise to UK politicians and whether they are using their devices sensibly or negligently.

We will certainly never know exactly what happened to Liz Truss’ phone. The then foreign secretary had to abruptly give up her main number and pick up a new government-issued handset this summer, just when it emerged she was likely to be the next prime minister after Boris Johnson .

Political insiders say the fear was that Russian actors hacked into politicians’ phones, although the security community is less certain of what happened even now, three months later. What is agreed is that Truss had to quickly change his main number this summer, such was the anxiety in Whitehall.

But it comes after a series of similar concerns over the security of ministerial cellphones, including that Boris Johnson’s phone number has been freely available online for 15 years and the UAE has been accused by forensic experts of attempted to hack into phones in Downing Street and abroad. Office, an assertion that Abu Dhabi denies.

The reality is that a mobile phone is inherently insecure, but, like anyone else, a politician will want and need to use one. So the question is: what information is shared via political motives and how sensitive is it?

Ministers receive a security briefing upon taking office and are told that they can be prosecuted under the Official Secrets Act if they transmit highly classified information via a mobile device, or by any other means.

But they don’t have to do without their personal phones: a more secure government phone can be provided, although with some ministers, including Johnson, it may take some time before their old phone is taken.

On the other hand, it’s unlikely that Truss was reckless enough to share secret or top secret documents via his phone. A former Whitehall insider said it would require her to make hugely complicated document transfers or tell someone else to do them for her in breach of the rules.

But other ministers have done stupid things. A personal email account belonging to Liam Fox, the former trade secretary, was repeatedly hacked by Russians in 2019, who then stole classified documents relating to US-UK trade talks, a reminder of how Suella Bravermans most recently used a personal email account. could be.

At the time of the security alarm surrounding the Trusss phone, the concern was that his WhatsApp messages, possibly months old, had been compromised. Some of it will likely be cabinet gossip, chatter with colleagues and allies, or other insider information touching on government business.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply.

Many things may not be fundamental to confidential state affairs. But Peter Ricketts, a former national security adviser, describes it as material in a problematic area in that, while not strictly classified, it could be quite sensitive.

A squabble at the heart of government could be of interest to spies, especially if it touched on foreign or defense policy, such as communications with foreign leaders.

The reality, Ricketts argues, is that ministers need to use their cellphones and personal emails wisely and there is no shortage of official guidance on how to do so. What is less certain is whether ministers will pay attention.