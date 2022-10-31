Litman: Trump’s subpoena sets up a historic battle over executive privilege. Here’s why it won’t happen





Donald Trump’s lawyers last week formally accepted service of the Jan. 6 subpoena from committees demanding documents by Friday and testimony from former presidents 10 days later, setting the stage for a legal battle history opposing the executive power to the legislative power.

That’s as far as the fight will go, I bet. Each side has good reasons not to take a chance on filing a complaint.

Of course, a fight wouldn’t be in question if the former president chose to comply with the legal demands of Congress. According to reports, Trump, extremely confident in his ability to dominate any public place, is in fact eager to testify.

This is bullshit.

All of his lawyers’ protests that they have to physically stop Trump from showing up and raising his right hand are all theater. They know his inevitable fabrications would subject him to perjury charges, charges the Justice Department would have no choice but to act on.

Members of the January 6 committee are savvy enough (and many are jaded enough to have dealt with fake Trump leaders in two impeachments) to anticipate that their rightful command will be snubbed.

They are also sane enough to realize that litigation to force the case would only undermine the broad mission that the committee has so far magnificently pursued.

Trump’s subpoena expires with the Congress that issued it. During the first week of January, at the opening of the next quarter, this will be a dead letter. And if, as expected, a new Republican majority takes over in the House of Representatives, they are far more likely to investigate the Jan. 6 commission than revive its legal status.

So the committee may only have about 10 weeks until it turns into a pumpkin. At the frantic pace of federal prosecutions, that’s barely enough time to get out the door.

There is another complication. Any attempt to get Trump to testify would require a vote of the entire Congress to find him contemptuous. Democrats would still have their slim majority in a lame session, but it’s far from clear they’d all be united in getting on the wrong side of future Republican powers.

Even if a contempt resolution were to come, the next step returning Trump to the Justice Department for criminal charges is another dubious proposition. It worked with Stephen K. Bannon, who defied a subpoena issued in 2021. In October, Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $6,500.

But it’s far from certain the Justice Department would agree to hire a criminal in the case against Trump. It’s because its law is not settled whether a former president can be held in contempt for fending off a congressional subpoena.

In fact, the Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, in a pesky memo written in 2007, has already suggested that it’s not legal, citing the historic example of President Truman. Truman, then removed from office, refused to comply with a subpoena to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee in 1953, and Congress did not pursue the case. Later, he voluntarily testified before another committee, as do sitting presidents. Some have cooperated to varying degrees with subpoenas, but that does not prove they can be compelled to do so.

Given the short timeline and the possibility of a high-profile loss if the Justice Department declines to indict Trump, it’s doubtful the Jan. 6 committee will even attempt a criminal referral.

But what about Trump? Several commentators suggested he could take the fight to the committee by filing his own lawsuit to overturn the subpoena.

Again, I think smart money is against a legal confrontation.

First, notwithstanding the DOJ Truman memo, the matter is not settled and Trump would be faced with strong arguments that the law requires his testimony. During the Watergate investigations, when President Nixon attempted to withhold White House tapes from investigators, the Supreme Court ruled that any executive privilege must give way to a clear need for evidence for law enforcement. order.

Even if Trump and his lawyers think they could overturn this precedent in the Supreme Court, they could well and dramatically lose in the lower courts. Why run that gauntlet and suffer the bad PR when there is a readily available Trumpian alternative while maintaining the pretense of eventual compliance.

Trump could couple attacks on the witch-hunt subpoena with suggestions that he could cooperate under certain conditions (safeguards unacceptable to the committee) or offer a document or two, or simply demand more time to comply. .

These tactics would usher in a period of ostensible negotiations between Trump and the committee, a fairly standard situation in the practice of congressional subpoenas. A few rounds of false diplomacy would lead him into December, asking the committee to force the issue or let him lie.

And for that, see above.

In the end, is Trump’s much-heralded subpoena just an empty gesture? No way.

As members of the Jan. 6 committee have surely known all along, subpoenaing Trump will not significantly add to the evidentiary record. But his pugnacious defiance of their demands could provide an exclamation point for what promises to be a damning final report from the committee on his conduct.

Far from being empty, the gesture of calling on Trump to testify only underscores his unwillingness to take responsibility for his assault on civil society, and his contempt for the rule of law and the American people he has been. elected to serve.

