Authoritarianism triumphs at Xi-centric encounter: The Tribune India

Yogesh Gupta

former ambassador

THE 20th Five-Year Congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP), which was held in Beijing from October 16 to 22, was entirely dominated by its General Secretary Xi Jinping, who was able to pack his highest leadership with his loyalists and obtain its approved agenda. Xi not only secured a third term for himself as general secretary, but was also able to exclude factional candidates Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao (the two previous presidents) from the 20th Politburo, paving the way for his indefinite rule. .

The CCP and state institutions in China are so fragile and prone to manipulation that an authoritarian can easily overthrow them by controlling the military, other security agencies and ruling bodies, decimating decades of progress. In choosing his nominees, Xi broke several rules regarding age, qualification or even performance; his sense of insecurity dominated his decision-making.

Number 2 on the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) is Shanghai party leader Li Qiang who is expected to be confirmed as prime minister by the National People’s Congress in March 2023. Despite his poor performance in implementing the zero Xi’s Covid earlier this year, Li was chosen because he had worked under Xi in Zhejiang province for years. Li will be the first premier since 1976 not to be promoted to deputy premier and lack experience in central government. Zhao Leji is the number 3 of the PSC. He implemented Xi’s anti-corruption agenda, incarcerating hundreds of thousands of people accused of corruption without due process.

Former Fudan University professor Wang Huning, who is Xi’s ideological guide and helped him write his “Chinese dream”, retained his place in the PSC and is now No. 4. Xi recruited three other collaborators close to the PSC: the fifth being Cai Qi, who was Beijing’s party leader, had previously worked with him in Fujian and Zhejiang provinces, supervised the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 and was associated with him on the National Security Commission.

The sixth position goes to Ding Xuexiang, who was his chief of staff. He had worked under Xi in Shanghai in 2007 and was part of the 19th Politburo. Seventh place went to Guangdong party leader Li Xi, who had helped Xi build his power base in Shaanxi, Xi’s ancestral province.

The number of seats in the 20th Politburo was reduced by Xi from 25 to 24. He appointed six people with science and technology backgrounds to the Politburo to step up China’s progress in these areas to counter US stranglehold; among them Yuan Jiajun, former head of China’s space program, and Li Ganjie, a nuclear security expert. Chen Wenqing, a former spy chief and Minister of State Security, was included in the Politburo, as was Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang has been appointed to the Central Committee and may succeed Wang Yi as the new foreign minister when the latter takes over from Yang Jiechi as director of foreign affairs.

The number 2 of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and Xi’s right-hand man in the PLA, General Zhang Youxia (72), won another term and a seat in the Politburo despite the fact that he exceeded retirement age. He Weidong, who was in charge of the PLA’s Western Theater Command during the Doklam and ALC crises in Ladakh (April 2020), was appointed as the new (second) vice chairman. He was also the lead planner for the unprecedented military drills around the Taiwan Strait following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August. He received a double promotion, as he had never served on the CMC before.

Hu Jintao’s appointees – Premier Li Keqiang, who sometimes disagreed with Xi on economic policy, and No. 4-ranked Wang Yang – were shown the door. Former top leaders like Jiang Jemin and Zhu Rongji were absent, and Hu Jintao was forced to leave in the middle of the proceedings. Chinese companies were not only barred from the Politburo, but also had few Party Congress attendees, given Xi’s aversion to “the disorderly expansion of capital”. No women have been appointed to the Politburo.

In his speech, Xi promised that China would strive to become a leading world power by the middle of the century. By rallying around the core of the party (Xi), the party would be able to “ride the storms” and achieve “incomparable glory”. China would pursue an independent foreign policy and resolutely oppose “all forms of hegemonism, repressive policy and Cold War mentality”. Maximum efforts would be made to seek unification with Taiwan through peaceful means, but Xi did not rule out the use of force.

Xi’s consolidation of power has left many groups such as the Communist Youth League, industrialists, professionals, ethnic minorities and pro-reformists unrepresented and disenchanted. There are few leaders with a solid understanding of economics; loyalty prevailed over meritocracy.

Failure to include leaders of other factions would affect the availability of political choices and the quality of decision-making. A prolonged economic downturn could cause civil strife, more repression and changes in supply chains, which would impact global economic growth. Senior party leaders and others are unhappy with the sudden shift from collective decision-making to one-man rule now, reminiscent of the hardships of the Mao era.

Many analysts worry that Xi’s escalating aggression and confrontation during his third term could spark new conflicts over Taiwan and other disputed territories. China’s main challenge in Xi’s third term will be against the United States, but the Xi regime will take steps to further militarize and fortify China’s borders with India. Given India’s strategic independence policy, Xi would avoid pushing India completely into the American camp to avoid a two-pronged war. India should strengthen its close relations with the United States, Japan and others, strengthen its strategic border balance and reduce its economic and military asymmetry with China, while remaining ready to deter any further misadventures of the APL.